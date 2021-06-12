India’s Covid Crisis Tests Modi’s Ability to Shift Narratives

NEW DELHI — As India gasped for air on the peak of its Covid devastation, its chief appeared to advise his individuals to simply breathe usually.

The directions, a little bit of yoga recommendation for the harassed, got here from one of many many social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has used highly effective oratory and digital savvy to grow to be India’s most dominant chief in many years. However the tweet confirmed how India’s grasp of public notion has more and more struggled to get his message throughout, exposing the boundaries of his capability to management the narrative.

The omnipresent Mr. Modi had largely vanished from public view as his authorities proved powerless to cease the deaths and the mounting criticism about his efficiency. Along with his ballot numbers dropping and his allies straining to make his case on India’s discuss exhibits, he and his minders have more and more pushed “be constructive” messaging and feel-good ideas.

The marketing campaign has struggled to join. “Sit in a snug meditative posture,” learn a tweet from one of Mr. Modi’s many accounts, which venture his numerous set of personas — this one the sensible yoga guru. “Maintain the backbone erect. Place the fingers on the thighs. Gently shut the eyes and lift the face barely. Breathe usually.”