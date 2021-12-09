India’s Cricket World Cup win in ’83’ on screen

June 25, 1983 … Vivian Richards and Krishnamachari Srikkanth’s seven fours each in the final match between India and West Indies at Lord’s are still etched in the minds of an entire generation. India won the World Cup for the first time by winning this match in a surprising way. The thriller is all set to hit the big screens on December 24 through Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s ’83’. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ will be released on the OTT platform on the same day.

Cricketers Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma trained the cast of the film ’83’ in Dharamsala during the summer season of 2019 and the film’s unit got ready to screen the World Cup cricket match held from 9 to 25 June 1983. Not only seven producers, including actresses Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan and Reliance Entertainment are all set to reveal the story of Richards and Srikkanth’s unforgettable seven-fours match. It is releasing with ‘Atrangi Re’. There are many such examples in the world of cinema business when two big films released on the same day and both made huge money at the ticket window.

’83’ will see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika as his wife Romi, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Mansingh as the manager of the 1983 Indian cricket team, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. Since cricket and cinema are very much liked in India, it is believed that ’83’ can bring the audience back to the theatres, which is very important. On the other hand a section of the audience also likes musical love stories. Obviously he would love to sit at home and watch Akshay Kumar, South actor Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Atrangi Re’ on TV or mobile. The conflict between the two is unique. In a way, this conflict is also between confining the audience in homes and taking them out of the house and bringing them to theatres.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Lakshmi’ has already been released on OTT. It is clear that OTT is not limited to the screening of small budget films, as is being seen at first sight. Only Bollywood will get the job of supplying content for OTT. The experienced and established producers and directors of Bollywood always avoid conflicts and hence they do not release their films in front of each other. Yash Raj Films (Aditya Chopra), Dharma Productions (Karan Johar), Aamir Khan Productions Pvt. Ltd. (Aamir Khan), T Series (Bhushan Kumar), Nadiadwala Grandson (Sajid Nadiadwala), Salman Khan Films (Salman Khan), RS Pictures (Rohit Shetty), Red Chillies (Shah Rukh Khan)… If they do, the producers of small budget films are unable to get theaters for their films for two weeks.

In a way, the films of these powerful producers get two weeks to do business in theatres. Looking at the films announced so far to release in 2022, this is what it looks like. Means Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Rakshabandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Circus’, Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jug Jio’ are not releasing any film. .