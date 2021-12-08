India’s distance from medal disappointed

Manoj Chaturvedi

Recently, in the Junior World Cup Hockey Championship held in Bhubaneswar, the Indian team could not manage to perform as per the expectations. While the Indian senior team won bronze as a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years, it seemed that the good days of hockey had come in the country. But with the junior team not being able to climb the podium, it seems that our destination is still far away.

India was the champion of the Junior World Cup held in Lucknow five years ago, so it was expected that even if they could not become champions, they would definitely be able to win some medal. But Indian plans were dashed by a team which is not even recognized in the international hockey world and this team is France. When France defeated India in the very first group match, it seemed that they had got an unexpected result. But in India’s first match, it was considered the result of not playing in color. But when he beat India 3-1 in the bronze medal match with the help of his captain Timothy Clement’s hat-trick, it was clear that we were not ready for these matches. At the same time, defeating Germany, Argentina managed to become the champion.

The Indian team could truly win only one prestigious match in the entire championship in the quarterfinal against Belgium. Otherwise, against Germany in the semi-finals, our team always seemed to play under pressure and Germany did not see any problem in winning 4-2. Similarly, in the bronze medal match, France also exposed our preparations by giving a dominating performance. Apart from Belgium in this championship, India won two matches against Canada and Poland in the group.

These victories have no significance. It is clear from this performance that we do not have the kind of young talent we need to carry forward the success achieved at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite this, players like Arijit Singh Hundal, Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari and Chirmako have emerged, who can easily be graduated.

There is no doubt that our team suffered a major setback due to the Corona epidemic. The Indian team could not participate in any competition by going abroad for its preparation. By the way, due to Corona, the preparations of most of the teams have been affected. But the truth is that after winning the gold medal in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow in 2016, we had enough time to prepare for this World Cup. Only one and a half years have been affected due to Corona.

Our defense, in fact, did not appear to be very strong, as a result of which France and Germany took an attacking stance and dominated the game. Apart from this, we had some good drag flickers in our team, but the goalkeepers of Germany and France had no problem thwarting their efforts, given the lack of variety in their efforts. The truth is that our youth need to become mentally stronger.

When India became champions in 2016, we had a framework to nurture talent. At that time Hockey India League was being organized in the country. With this, junior players were getting an opportunity to learn a lot by playing with the world’s greatest players. In fact, on the one hand, these players were getting to learn a lot from practicing with the international stalwarts of their teams. Apart from this, playing against veteran players was also increasing confidence.

The Indian junior team could have done much better had the senior team coach been handed over to Graham Reid immediately after the Tokyo Olympics. We all know that for any country to shine at the international level, it is necessary that its supply line is good. But at the moment we seem to be a little backward in this direction. For this, a competition like Hockey India League needs to be reintroduced and youth need to be given ample international experience. The hockey operators of the country need to learn from cricket to build a supply line. If she can do this, then India will be counted among the world’s giants again.