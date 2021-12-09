India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat lost life in helicopter accident reached his village last time had demanded road from the then CM

Born in 1958 in Sainj village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, General Bipin Rawat belonged to a family of army officers. His father Laxman Singh Rawat had retired as a lieutenant general in the army. Sainj is situated at a great height and is about 42 km from district headquarter and about 4 km from Yamkeshwar. Census 2011 data shows that Sainj had 21 households and a population of 93 people, by now most people have migrated from the smaller village.

General Rawat did not spend much time in his native village. He went to Dehradun for schooling at an early age. Bipin Rawat studied at Cambrian Hill School in Dehradun and later at St Edward’s School in Shimla. He then joined the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla, Pune and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Along with CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika also passed away. Madhulika had come from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. His father was both an army officer and a friend.

Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri told The Indian Express that Pauri Garhwal got national importance because of the late CDS. Khanduri said, a few years back when CDS Rawat had visited the district, he had requested the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat to get a road built up to his village for better connectivity.

“There is no one who is related to his family in the village,” the MLA said. “But a few years back he had gone to (the village) and wanted to build a road in that area. After that, we started building about 4.5 km long road. Everything has a process and about 3.5 km has already been completed. There was some dispute over the land, due to which there was a delay.”

Expressing grief over the death of General Rawat and others in the plane crash, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the former Army Chief was born and brought up in a small village in Uttarakhand. He said that he rose to the highest position in the army on the strength of hard work, immense valor and valor and his talent. Dhami said, “He has given a new direction to national security and the army. Uttarakhand has suffered a severe setback due to his death. We will always be proud of him.”

After becoming the army chief, General Bipin Rawat also had a deep connection with controversies, had given this statement regarding Kashmir

General Bipin Rawat faced controversies during his tenure as Army Chief (and later as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff). He probably came closer to the political and ideological objectives of the party in power than any other army chief.

His appointment as Army Chief in December 2016 had landed in controversy in itself. The Narendra Modi government had given him preference by bypassing two officers senior to him in the hierarchy. Rawat in full uniform and publicly met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. He later defended their meeting, saying there was “nothing wrong” with respecting elders, and that it was “part of our traditions”.

Rawat had defended Major Leetul Gogoi in April 2017 when Farooq Ahmed Dar, a young Kashmiri, was tied to the bonnet of his jeep as a human shield.