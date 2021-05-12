India’s future needs Narendra Modi’s ‘system’ to be shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi-World News , Firstpost



The previous Congress chief and his occasion have been criticising the federal government’s vaccination coverage, describing it as ‘discriminatory’

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stated the nation wouldn’t have been in such a painful state of affairs due to the coronavirus pandemic as we speak had the federal government ensured easy accessibility to vaccines.

He additionally stated {that a} coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol ought to have already got been in place for kids within the nation.

“The nation wouldn’t have been in such a painful state of affairs as we speak, if entry to vaccines (in opposition to coronavirus ) was as straightforward as arresting individuals below the Modi ‘system’ for elevating questions. Cease corona, not questions raised by the general public,” he stated in a tweet in Hindi.

His tweet got here within the backdrop of arrest of over a dozen of individuals after posters have been put up in Delhi questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of coronavirus vaccines.

In one other tweet, he added, “Within the time to come, kids will want safety from Corona. Paediatric companies and vaccine-treatment protocol ought to already be in place,” Rahul wrote on Twitter.

“India”s future needs for the current Modi ”system” to be shaken out of sleep,” he stated.

Rahul has been demanding a vaccination protocol be put in place for shielding all Indians from COVID-19 .