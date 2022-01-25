India’s Got Talent 9 contestants stunned Kirron Kher, Badshah-Manoj Muntashir were also stunned; this was the reason

The ninth season of India’s Got Talent has begun. The show attracts contestants from all over the world and entertains the audience with their scintillating art. In the coming episodes, a contestant will disappoint the judges with his strange talent. On which Kirron Kher will scold her in a few seconds, rejecting her performance.

Sony TV has shared a video of the upcoming episode on its Instagram page. In which it was seen that a man comes on stage with some colored bottles and ice candy making machine. On which the emperor asks him the price of candy. He says that a candy is worth Rs 200. Because he uses a unique way to make it.

Colorful water taken out of the mouth: Seeing what happened after this, the judges and the host of the show Arjun Bijlani were blown away. Actually that participant drank colored water and reversed it in a jar and called it his talent. Everyone was surprised to see that. Kirron Kher immediately stopped him by pressing the red button.

Kirron Kher did not like the act: Kirron Kher, sitting on the judge’s chair, stopped this act. He said that sitting here we do not want to see your colorful vomit. Further Kirron Kher said that he is selling his vomit for 200, that too wearing a suit boot. Kirron Kher further said that in Punjabi it is called ‘Dur fite mouth’.

Let us tell you that in India’s Got Talent, many times strange and poor talents are seen. Many acts are dangerous too. The judges get upset seeing this. Recently an act irked the judges and the host. In the middle of the act, one participant got caught in the middle of the fire. Seeing this, the emperor ran away from his chair and stopped the act in the middle.

Sony TV has also shared its video on its social media. The participant in his act had to set fire to a hut and stay inside it and claim to come out till the hut is completely burnt. But his act was not right and the test had to be stopped midway to save his life.