Entertainment

Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush
Written by admin
Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush

Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush

Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush

A video of Dharmendra and Kirron Kher is going viral on social media. In this video, both can be seen as Veeru and Basanti from the film ‘Sholay’.

Season 9 of the upcoming reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ on Sony TV is in a lot of discussions these days. Bollywood actor Dharmendra is going to be seen as a guest in the next episode of this show. The upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ will feature Basanti and Veeru from Bollywood classic film ‘Sholay’. This episode is going to be very special, in which Kirron Kher and Dharmendra are going to be seen as Veeru and Basanti.

Sony Entertainment Television has shared a promo video of the same episode on its Instagram handle. In this video, Kirron Kher and Dharmendra are seen playing a famous scene from Ramesh Sippy’s superhit film ‘Sholay’. In this shared video clip, Dharmendra in his Veeru character can be seen teaching Kirron Kher, who remains Basanti, to shoot a gun. Dharmendra tells Kiran to close his eyes and aim.

On the other hand, Kirron Kher, playing the character of Basanti, asks him, ‘Yuki, how will I mark a mark with both eyes closed’. While answering his question, Dharmendra quietly closes his one eye with his hand. Kirron Kher blushes seeing this flirtatious act of Dharmendra.

Judge Badshah and Shilpa Shetty are also surprised to see the cuteness of these two legendary stars on the sets of the show. Later, Badshah is seen bowing before the two actors.

READ Also  Karan Johar Next Movie will be about C Sankaran Nair Legendary Life Who will be Lead Hero | Karan Johar will tell this untold story of freedom, announces a new film by writing a post

Fans are praising them fiercely after watching this cute video of Dharmendra and Kirron Kher. Also, many fans commenting on the video, alerting Anupam Kher, saying ‘Sir where are you?’.

It is worth noting that Kirron Kher has been suffering from cancer for a long time and after her recovery, she is seen on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent 9’ for the first time. Earlier, Kiran had said about her return to the show, ‘It is like coming home. India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This is my ninth year with this talent reality show, it is a very special experience for me to return as a jury member.

She further said, ‘It looks like I am coming back home. Year after year, India’s Got Talent has been known to encourage and bring many talents to the limelight from across the country and every time, I wonder as these talents keep getting better.

Let us tell you, this special episode of Dharmendra in India’s Got Talent will be aired this weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV.


#Indias #Talent #Dharmendra #teaching #Kirron #Kher #fire #gun #suddenly #happened #actress #blush

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sonu Sood Helps Girl by Getting Her Airlifted From Nagpur to Hyderabad

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment