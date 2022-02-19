Indias Got Talent 9 Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher to fire a gun suddenly something happened that made the actress blush

A video of Dharmendra and Kirron Kher is going viral on social media. In this video, both can be seen as Veeru and Basanti from the film ‘Sholay’.

Season 9 of the upcoming reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ on Sony TV is in a lot of discussions these days. Bollywood actor Dharmendra is going to be seen as a guest in the next episode of this show. The upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ will feature Basanti and Veeru from Bollywood classic film ‘Sholay’. This episode is going to be very special, in which Kirron Kher and Dharmendra are going to be seen as Veeru and Basanti.

Sony Entertainment Television has shared a promo video of the same episode on its Instagram handle. In this video, Kirron Kher and Dharmendra are seen playing a famous scene from Ramesh Sippy’s superhit film ‘Sholay’. In this shared video clip, Dharmendra in his Veeru character can be seen teaching Kirron Kher, who remains Basanti, to shoot a gun. Dharmendra tells Kiran to close his eyes and aim.

On the other hand, Kirron Kher, playing the character of Basanti, asks him, ‘Yuki, how will I mark a mark with both eyes closed’. While answering his question, Dharmendra quietly closes his one eye with his hand. Kirron Kher blushes seeing this flirtatious act of Dharmendra.

Judge Badshah and Shilpa Shetty are also surprised to see the cuteness of these two legendary stars on the sets of the show. Later, Badshah is seen bowing before the two actors.

Fans are praising them fiercely after watching this cute video of Dharmendra and Kirron Kher. Also, many fans commenting on the video, alerting Anupam Kher, saying ‘Sir where are you?’.

It is worth noting that Kirron Kher has been suffering from cancer for a long time and after her recovery, she is seen on the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent 9’ for the first time. Earlier, Kiran had said about her return to the show, ‘It is like coming home. India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This is my ninth year with this talent reality show, it is a very special experience for me to return as a jury member.

She further said, ‘It looks like I am coming back home. Year after year, India’s Got Talent has been known to encourage and bring many talents to the limelight from across the country and every time, I wonder as these talents keep getting better.

Let us tell you, this special episode of Dharmendra in India’s Got Talent will be aired this weekend at 8 pm on Sony TV.