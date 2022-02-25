Indias Got Talent 9 Kirron Kher dances vigorously on the song Choli Ke Peechee Jackie and Shilpa were also surprised to see Video Viral

A video has surfaced from the sets of reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, in which it can be seen that Kirron Kher is dancing to the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’.

Season 9 of the upcoming reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ on Sony TV has been in the news for the past several days. In every episode of this show, more than one contestant comes to show their skills. At the same time, its next episode is going to be very special. The upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent 9’ is going to see a stellar performance from the Demolition crew. At the same time, a different style of Judge Kirron Kher is also going to be seen by the fans on the set of the show.

Sony TV recently shared a promo video of the same episode on its social media handle. In this promo video, it can be seen that Kirron Kher is seen doing a tremendous dance on Madhuri Dixit’s famous song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. At the same time, Shilpa Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Singer Badshah are stunned to see this wonderful style of hers. Along with this, everyone also praises the actress fiercely.

Along with this, the Demolition crew has also been seen showing their great dance in the promo video. This team dances on the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ from the movie ‘Khalnayak’. The main attraction of his dance is the tremendous stunts performed by him. Seeing the performance of this team, judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and special guest Jackie Shroff give them a standing ovation.

Along with this, Singer Badshah also recently shared a photo of him and Jackie Shroff on Instagram account. He also said that shooting with the senior actor is one of the most exciting experiences of his life.

Badshah writes in the caption ‘Yesterday was the most exhilarating experience of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an immense joy and perhaps a once in a lifetime opportunity. Real real real style icon. ‘Jackie Shroff’ game in name itself.

Earlier, another video of the same show surfaced, in which Kirron Kher and Dharmendra were seen playing a famous scene from Ramesh Sippy’s superhit film ‘Sholay’. In that video, Dharmendra was teaching Kirron Kher in Veeru’s character, who was Basanti, to teach him how to use a gun. At the same time, when Dharmendra asks Kiran to target with her eyes closed, Kiran responds in the style of Basanti and says, “Yuki, how will I mark with both eyes closed”. While answering his question, Dharmendra quietly closes his one eye with his hand. Kirron Kher was blushing seeing this flirtatious act of Dharmendra.