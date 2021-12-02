India’s Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty: ‘Bait ja chup karke ..’ When Badshah was late on the shoot, Kirron Kher got furious on the set! scolded the rapper fiercely; Shilpa Shetty started having fun

India’s Got Talent has started once again. This time along with Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty and rapper Badshah are seen as judges in the show. A BTS video of the show has surfaced, in which Badshah gets late to shoot for the show. Now in such a situation, Kirron Kher is seen raining on him. In the video, Shilpa Shetty is also seen holding the keys to Kirron Kher and is seen having fun.

At the same time, when Badshah comes on the set, Kirron Kher starts scolding him like a mother and says- ‘Bitja chup karke’. Later there the reaction of the emperor is also worth watching. In the video, Shilpa Shetty says making a face- ‘We have been waiting for Badshah for 15 minutes.’ Shilpa further asks Kirron Kher- ‘Kiran ji, whom are we waiting for?

In such a situation, the answer is – ‘Badshah, we always keep waiting for the emperor.’ In this, Badshah comes from behind the camera. Then Kiran says- ‘I don’t understand one thing, Badshah ji, you have come, but what do you spend so much time on? Were you riding a sledgehammer?’

Shilpa meanwhile says- ‘Kiran ji has to say something to you, make a special comment.’ After this Kirron Kher says- ‘The special note is that it has been 15 minutes since we came here, everyone got their touchups done. Everyone has fixed their hair. You have hair, where is your hair? It took you so long to fix them?’ Shilpa Shetty laughs as soon as she hears it. Shilpa says in response- ‘It took time to fix the beard’s hair.’

Kirron Kher still does not stop and further says- ‘Hey what are your makeup and hair man. What is this, what is this nonsense? I will complain to your mother. Sit quietly. After this Shilpa says- ‘Would you like to say something Badshah?’ So Badshah starts acting like crying in front of the camera and says – ‘A mistake has happened’.