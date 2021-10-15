India’s hard blow in the UN General Assembly, the firefighter Pakistan pretends to extinguish

In the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India has given a befitting reply to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for rapping the Kashmir issue, saying that Pakistan is a country where terrorists can come freely. He is a ‘fire extinguisher, while pretending to be himself as a fire extinguisher’. The whole world has suffered because of his policies, because he nurtures terrorists.

Exercising her right to respond, India’s first secretary to the United Nations, Sreha Dubey, told the General Assembly, “Those who make such statements and tell lies must be collectively condemned.” Such people deserve sympathy because of their mentality. He recalled the attack on America’s ‘Twin Tower’ and said, ‘The world has not forgotten that the main conspirator responsible for this horrific attack, Osama bin Laden, had found refuge in Pakistan. Even today, the Pakistani leadership glorifies him as a ‘martyr’.

Dubey said, ‘We have been hearing that Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. This is a country that has set itself on fire and presents itself as a fire extinguisher. Pakistan fosters terrorists in the hope that they will only harm its neighboring countries.

Imran Khan in his address on August 5, 2019, the decision of the Government of India to abrogate Article 370 and the pro-Pakistan

Talked about the demise of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Exercising the right of reply, Dubey reaffirmed that the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh always was, is and will be an integral and inseparable part of India. It also includes those areas which are under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. Sneha Dubey said, ‘Terrorists can freely enter Pakistan, Pakistan has a poor record of having the most terrorists banned by the United Nations Security Council.’

On Pakistan’s continuing fear of minorities – Sikhs, Hindus, Christians – living under the shadow of state-sponsored repression, he said, “voices of dissent are suppressed daily and kidnappings and extra-judicial killings are well documented on paper.” is dealt with.’ In contrast, Dubey said India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial minority population, where this class of people have served in the highest positions in the country, including the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justices and Army Chiefs.

Earlier in his 25-minute address, Imran Khan had said that lasting peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan, like all its neighbours, wants “peace” with India. Khan said on Afghanistan, “For some reason the leaders of America and Europe are blaming Pakistan for these incidents.”

