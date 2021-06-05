India’s Koo Plans Social Media Opening in Nigeria After Country Suspends Twitter Indefinitely





New Delhi: Hours after it was reported that Nigeria has banned Twitter for indefinite interval, Indian social networking firm Koo on Saturday mentioned it contemplating stepping into Nigeria, two days after the US-based platform deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account for violating its guidelines. Additionally Learn – This is Why Nigeria Has Suspended Twitter Indefinitely

“@kooindia is out there in Nigeria. We’re pondering of enabling the native languages there too. What say?” wrote the corporate’s co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna on Twitter. Nonetheless, his submit drew various recommendations in regards to the enterprise from Twitter customers. Additionally Learn – ‘Comply or Face Penalties’: Twitter Will get Ultimate Warning From Centre

@kooindia is out there in Nigeria. We’re pondering of enabling the native languages there too. What say? pic.twitter.com/NUia1h0xUi Additionally Learn – After Venkaiah Naidu, Twitter Removes Verified Blue Badge From Mohan Bhagwat’s Deal with — Aprameya R (@aprameya) June 5, 2021

Based mostly in Bengaluru, the yellow-coloured Twitter lookalike firm was based by Radhakrishna, who’s an Indian Institute of Administration Ahmedabad alumnus, and Mayank Bidawatka final 12 months.

The corporate has raised greater than $34 million in funding up to now, in keeping with a brand new Forbes India profile which doesn’t disclose what number of customers it presently has. Alternatively, the Koo’s founders have bought its India-based operations and willingness to comply with directions from the federal government and regulation enforcement.

On Wednesday, Twitter had riled authorities in Nigeria when it deleted a comment on President Buhari’s account for violating laws after he referred to the nation’s civil warfare in a warning in regards to the latest unrest in the southeast.