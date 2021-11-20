India’s Limit on Syringe Exports Hobbles Global Covid Vaccinations

New Delhi: Rajiv Nath’s factories were producing more than 7,600 syringes a minute when India decided last month to limit its exports to boost its own vaccination drive.

The products were for consumers around the world as nations struggled to vaccinate their people and end the epidemic, but instead Mr. Nath had more than 45 million syringes in stock in his warehouses, which he promised to UNICEF and PAN. American Health Organization.

And with India imposing export restrictions on syringes later this year, experts say the world could face a shortage of two billion to four billion needles by the end of next year. African countries are expected to bear the brunt of the shortage.

“It will be really disappointing,” said Prashant Yadav, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development at the Washington Research Institute and an expert in healthcare supply chain, after years of waiting for a reasonable amount. Vaccines, when they get vaccinated, they don’t have syringes to give them. “