India’s Limit on Syringe Exports Hobbles Global Covid Vaccinations
New Delhi: Rajiv Nath’s factories were producing more than 7,600 syringes a minute when India decided last month to limit its exports to boost its own vaccination drive.
The products were for consumers around the world as nations struggled to vaccinate their people and end the epidemic, but instead Mr. Nath had more than 45 million syringes in stock in his warehouses, which he promised to UNICEF and PAN. American Health Organization.
And with India imposing export restrictions on syringes later this year, experts say the world could face a shortage of two billion to four billion needles by the end of next year. African countries are expected to bear the brunt of the shortage.
“It will be really disappointing,” said Prashant Yadav, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development at the Washington Research Institute and an expert in healthcare supply chain, after years of waiting for a reasonable amount. Vaccines, when they get vaccinated, they don’t have syringes to give them. “
Although India is a small player in global exports, it is a major manufacturer of syringes used globally for coronavirus vaccination. Syringes break down on second use to prevent re-use.
Covax, a vaccine-sharing venture, is demanding syringes from manufacturers around the world, and India was expected to meet at least 15 percent of global demand for use with the Covid vaccine and other vaccines.
Last month, the situation became so serious that the World Health Organization and PAHO asked India to allow Mr. Nath’s company, Hindustan Syringe and Medical Devices, one of the world’s largest syringe manufacturers, to accept approved orders before the ban was announced. . Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government increased the export quota for healthcare institutions but did not provide blanket exemption.
The World Health Organization and UNICEF have warned that syringe shortages could have “terrible consequences” for global vaccination efforts.
In India, more than half of the 1.4 billion people have received at least one shot of the covid vaccine, but only 28 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times database. And new vaccinations have slowed down recently.
Unlike vaccine doses, syringes are larger and are usually carried by sea. The shortfall comes amid major disruptions in the global supply chain of shipped goods, and experts say an initiative like Kovacs is needed, and nations need to come together to supply syringes to poor countries.
UNICEF, a major buyer of syringes for Kovacs, said in a statement on Wednesday that if large producers and wealthy nations “influence global markets in a way that gives access to other countries in the global south.”
The agency also said it was considering increasing the use of another WHO-approved syringe that prohibits reuse.
Dozens of Indian syringe manufacturers spent millions of dollars last year to increase production, but buyers are increasingly relying on manufacturers in China.
Procurnet, a Hong Kong-based supplier of pharmaceutical products, said this week that it would invest चीनी 20 million in Chinese manufacturer Anhui Tiankang Medical to manufacture 750 million syringes for PAHO and other buyers.
“We’re spending billions on vaccines, but what good is a vaccine if it doesn’t have the means to reach people?”
#Indias #Limit #Syringe #Exports #Hobbles #Global #Covid #Vaccinations
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.