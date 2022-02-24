National

India’s priority to expel Indians from Ukraine, PM Modi spoke to Putin, know what else happened

India’s priority to expel Indians from Ukraine, PM Modi spoke to Putin, know what else happened
The Foreign Secretary said that 4000 Indian nationals have returned to India from Ukraine in the last few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has received 980 calls and 850 emails.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced military action against Ukraine, after which Russian fighter jets and missiles struck several cities in Ukraine. The Russian army is continuously launching missile attacks on many cities of Ukraine. On the other hand, a large number of Indians are stranded in Ukraine. In the midst of all this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and insisted on finding a solution through dialogue.

According to the information given by the PMO, President Putin has briefed the Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated that differences between Russia and NATO can be resolved only through honest dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi has conveyed to Russian President Putin about India’s concerns regarding the safety of Indian citizens, especially students, in Ukraine and said that their evacuation is India’s top priority.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that our Embassy in Ukraine has continued to work. In view of the situation, several advisories have been issued by the embassy. We are in contact with Universities, Student Contractors to provide security to our students. He said that Prime Minister Modi has specifically asked that the Ministry of External Affairs should do everything possible to help our citizens in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary said, “Many steps have been taken to deal with the situation in Ukraine. We started registering Indian citizens in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on the online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there.”

On the other hand, many countries including America, England, Japan have imposed sanctions on Russia for taking military action on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin called a business summit on Thursday amid worldwide sanctions. During this, big businessmen of Russia were present.


