India’s rating changed from negative to stable: Moody’s stabilizes India’s rating outlook from negative: Moody’s upgrades India’s rating from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’!

Highlights Moody’s rated India ‘negative Baa3’ during May

Now Moody’s has rated India as ‘Stable Ba3’.

Looking at Moody’s rating, it is clear that India’s economy is back on track.

New Delhi

Moody’s India Rating: There is good news for India at the forefront of the economy. Moody’s stabilized India’s rating from negative. With this, India’s rating has remained at BAA3. Earlier, Moody’s downgraded India’s rating to negative Baa3 during May. At the time, Moody’s said economic growth was hampered by obstacles to economic growth, high debt and a weak economy.

The US rating agency had in February projected India’s economic growth to be 13.7 per cent for 2021-22. According to official estimates, the Indian economy has shrunk by 8 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.

Work is coming back from the office culture! This fact has come to the fore in the survey

Moody’s had said, “India is facing another wave of Covid-1 of. This could slow the short-term economic recovery and long-term growth. Done.