India’s relationship with Russia, different from the relationship between America and Russia, Biden administration said – nothing to worry about

On Pakistan’s question, Price said that the US has informed Imran Khan about its position and what are the dangers of Russian aggression.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said that India’s relationship with Russia is different from the relationship between the US and Russia and there is nothing to worry about. On Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow and his meeting with Putin, America says that we will leave it to our partner Pakistan, what stand it takes on this.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that America has important interests and values ​​attached to India. Talking to the media, he said that our interests are connected with India. We share important values ​​with India and we know that India’s relationship with Russia is different from the relationship that we have with Russia. There is no problem in this.

In response to a question, he said that India has strong relations with Russia, which we certainly do not have. India and Russia have relations in the field of defense and security, which we do not have. The US said that it has asked countries close to Russia to use their influence to keep the international order safe.

On Pakistan’s question, Price said the US has conveyed its position to Imran Khan, what are the dangers of Russia’s aggression and what is the meaning of the current offensive in Ukraine. He said that like India, Pakistan should know what is our stand on this?

It should be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation against Ukraine. After that Russia attacked several areas of central and eastern Ukraine. This move of Russia has been condemned by many countries including America. But Putin is not ready to back down.


