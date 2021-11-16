India’s richest woman became on her own

The name of Falguni Nair, who is spreading the business of his company on his own, is in the news these days.

The name of Falguni Nair, who is spreading the business of his company on his own, is in the news these days. Her company ‘Nayaka’ has become the first woman-led company in India to enter the stock exchange and she has become one of the richest women in the country on her own. Talking about most of the big business houses of the country, it took two to three generations for them to become and reach the top, but if someone can make himself one of the richest people of the country and the world in ten years, then there is no chance of success. This story will be called no less than a fairy tale.

Similarly, the success story of Falguni Nair is no less than a fairy tale. He started his own company in 2012 at the age of 50. He founded ‘Nayaka’. At that time, did no one in the world realize that one day she would become the owner of the industry because of the same business.

Before Falguni, only six Indian women were included in Bloomberg’s list of billionaires. Falguni, 58, owns almost half of Nyka’s shares and has garnered a net worth of $6.5 billion after the huge jump in her stock with listing on the stock exchange. This name, once recognized only among women, is resonating all over the world today. His company has 70 stores and more than 1500 brands across the country.

Falguni was born on 19 February 1963 in a Gujarati family living in Mumbai. After completing his graduation in Mumbai, he did his higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. After completing her studies, in 1985, Nair started working in management consultancy firm AF Ferguson & Co and joined Kotak Mahindra Group in 1993. During this time she set new heights of success and held the position of Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Investment Bank and Director in Kotak Securities.

By reaching the age of 50, people usually start thinking about retirement and after, but Falguni played a big bet at this age and left his best job and started the company ‘Nayaka’. In fact, at that time, the women of the country took ‘Nayaka’ due to not having a company producing exclusive beauty products for women in the country. The story after that is now on everyone’s tongue. Nayaka is a Sanskrit word, which means actress playing her lead character and there is no doubt that the way Falguni has made investors rich by entering the Indian market, it is in true sense of ‘Dalal Street’. ‘heroes’.