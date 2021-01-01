India’s role as a regional partner could have a positive impact in Afghanistan: US officials

(Aditi Khanna)

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) – India’s key regional player, US partner and history of investing in Afghanistan could have a positive impact on the country’s future, a US State Department spokesman said on Monday. Of.

In an interview with PTI on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, Jade Tarar reiterated President Joe Biden’s message that the main goal of the war in Afghanistan is to destroy the al-Qaeda network. It is worth noting that on September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacked the United States.

He said the second chapter now focuses on the welfare of the people of Afghanistan, including “like-minded partners and democracies” like India.

India has a role to play as a regional partner and humanitarian, and the role in past investments is a fact that could have a positive impact on the future of Afghanistan, said Tarar, a Hindi / Urdu spokesperson for the US State Department. .

“India has a role to play as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). We are holding close consultations with India on this issue in New York, New Delhi and Washington.

It is noteworthy that on August 31, the United States completed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of schedule and had earlier flown about one lakh people out of Kabul in an ‘unprecedented route’ operation.

Answering international questions about the timing of the withdrawal, Tarar said it was time for the United States to end the war.

“I think we should make it clear that the US goal in Afghanistan was to eliminate al Qaeda,” he said. We had achieved our goal many years ago. We have spent billions of dollars over the past 20 years training hundreds of thousands of Afghan soldiers. It is time to end the war in Afghanistan and withdraw the US and allied forces.

“As President Biden has said, there will never be a right time to do this. We will never have an ideal situation on the ground,” Tarar said, adding that the president is committed to not leaving the legacy of the war in the White House to his successors.

On the question of working with the Taliban in the future, officials said it was too early to say anything as the US wanted to fulfill its promises to the Taliban. The United States has listed the Taliban as a terrorist organization.

“At the moment, it’s too early to say whether we will work with the Taliban,” Tarar said. We have to see for a long time. Our interests are aligned on the issue of ISIS-K (Islamic State-Khorshan). It’s hard to say whether we will work together. I want to underline that the Taliban is a terrorist organization under US law and that the State Department must comply with all federal laws relating to the Taliban.

Referring to Pakistan’s role as a regional player, the US official underlined that the country has a role to play in “enhancing stability and security in Afghanistan”.

On the threat of terrorism in the region after the military withdrawal, Tarar reiterated that the United States reserves the right to take any action against international terrorism. He said the focus would now be on the threat of terrorism for the next decade and beyond.

“The United States takes the threat of international terrorism very seriously and reserves the right to destroy it wherever terrorist networks are found,” Tarar said. The truth is that the current threat is not from Afghanistan but from Africa.

“The threats we see are not the threats of 2001, but the threats of 2021,” he said. We are looking at the risks in the next 10 years. It would be a mistake to just look at Afghanistan and ignore other threats to the world.