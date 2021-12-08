India’s Top Military General Dies in Helicopter Crash

New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat, India’s top military official, who led the country’s armed forces modernization efforts, along with his wife and 11 others, died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, officials said.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the country’s defense minister, Rajnath Singh. After hours of uncertainty, authorities cordoned off the crash site in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. Video footage showed the remains of a forest mound, with rescuers trying to extinguish the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of the General: “A true patriot, he made a great contribution to the modernization of our armed forces and security apparatus,” adding: “India will never forget his exceptional service.”

The helicopter crashed near the hill station of Coonoor in the state while General Rawat was on his way to address professors and students at the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. Around noon local time. Only one of the nine passengers and four crew members is alive, the statement said.