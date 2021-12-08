India’s Top Military General Dies in Helicopter Crash
New Delhi: General Bipin Rawat, India’s top military official, who led the country’s armed forces modernization efforts, along with his wife and 11 others, died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, officials said.
His death was confirmed in a statement issued by the country’s defense minister, Rajnath Singh. After hours of uncertainty, authorities cordoned off the crash site in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. Video footage showed the remains of a forest mound, with rescuers trying to extinguish the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of the General: “A true patriot, he made a great contribution to the modernization of our armed forces and security apparatus,” adding: “India will never forget his exceptional service.”
The helicopter crashed near the hill station of Coonoor in the state while General Rawat was on his way to address professors and students at the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. Around noon local time. Only one of the nine passengers and four crew members is alive, the statement said.
Deepak Manobala, a village administrative officer in Coonoor, said in a phone interview, “I reached the spot immediately after 12:30 pm. “I could only see the smoke and the tail of the plane, which was the only visible part.”
General Rawat, 63, a former army chief, was promoted to the newly created post of Chief of Defense Staff in January 2019. His career has included leading roles in United Nations peacekeeping operations in the turbulent northeast of the country, as well as abroad.
As the coordinator of various branches of the Indian Army and the chief uniformed advisor to the government, General Rawat was tasked with repairing and streamlining the struggling Indian Army for modernization. Recent conflicts with Pakistan and China have once again raised concerns about the state of India’s military equipment and posed a bilateral threat on their border.
