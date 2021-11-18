India’s Toxic Air Pollution Prompts Supreme Court to Act

NEW DELHI: The Indian capital, New Delhi, is shrouded in a thick blanket of haze, eyes and lungs are burning, schools are being forced to close and residents are calling for action.

India’s leaders have responded to what has become an annual tradition: pointing fingers at each other.

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accusing city officials of inaction and vice versa. The country’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of factories and an end to burning farmers in the fields. But other court efforts, including an order last year to install a pair of air-scrubbing filter towers, have proved futile.

The pimples and towers spread in the air are a symbol of India’s deep political inefficiency. Choking pollution has become an annual phenomenon and scientists in the country can accurately predict the worst days. But deep bias and official apathy have hampered steps that could help clean the air.