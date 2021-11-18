India’s Toxic Air Pollution Prompts Supreme Court to Act
NEW DELHI: The Indian capital, New Delhi, is shrouded in a thick blanket of haze, eyes and lungs are burning, schools are being forced to close and residents are calling for action.
India’s leaders have responded to what has become an annual tradition: pointing fingers at each other.
The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accusing city officials of inaction and vice versa. The country’s Supreme Court has ordered the closure of factories and an end to burning farmers in the fields. But other court efforts, including an order last year to install a pair of air-scrubbing filter towers, have proved futile.
The pimples and towers spread in the air are a symbol of India’s deep political inefficiency. Choking pollution has become an annual phenomenon and scientists in the country can accurately predict the worst days. But deep bias and official apathy have hampered steps that could help clean the air.
The people of New Delhi do not admit that it is anyone’s fault, but they do agree that more needs to be done.
“I have been in exile for the last three weeks. I was so sick I couldn’t take it anymore, “said Jay Dhar Gupta, owner of a business that sells air pollution reduction equipment, such as home air purifier machines and face masks.
Mr. Gupta, who now lives between Delhi and Mussoorie, a city in the foothills of the Himalayas with good air, became an anti-pollution activist and entrepreneur after his asthma developed in 2013.
“It is really sad that the Supreme Court has to intervene every time a country has a health emergency. It tells you all about your country’s health and depression about life, “said Mr Gupta. “Nobody cares.”
The court took action over the weekend in response to a petition filed by an 18-year-old environmental activist after the city tolerated levels of pollution comparable to those caused by large forest fires. He criticized the authorities for telling them not to take any action.
Emergency measures were taken in Delhi earlier this week. Construction activities, diesel generators and trucks were banned. Schools were closed and employers were told to keep half of their staff at home. Six power projects outside New Delhi have been ordered to shut down.
Under pressure from the court, city officials also took other steps that inspired more humor than optimism. These include anti-smog guns that create artificial fog, water trucks and fire trucks that extinguish chemical dust.
Bhavin Kandhari, a member of Warrior Moms, a group of mothers lobbying for clean air, said, “These are not very good solutions. “These are reactions, knee pain reactions. As long as you have political motives, you know that nothing will happen. “
Broadly, India’s air quality is hungry for fossil fuels, which have only increased after two decades of rapid economic growth. Last year, 15 out of 20 cities in India were among the most dangerous air in the world, and health experts have detailed how such conditions can lead to brain damage, respiratory problems and early death.
It will be difficult to rid the country of coal and other fuels, a fact underscored by the climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland this month. India is already struggling to meet its basic needs. During the Scotland talks, India and China insisted on a last-minute amendment to the language of the agreement, “down to the stage” rather than reducing coal.
India’s growing use of coal and other fossil fuels is helping to create an economy that will lift millions out of poverty, he argued. But burning coal emissions exacerbates the pollution problem for city dwellers, especially the poor, who cannot afford an air purifier machine or operate it.
Cities are also plagued by rising car emissions and the poorest residents are on fire to cook food and keep warm, especially when the cold weather comes in November. New Delhi air quality has been hit hard by farmers in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana burning their crops. Bad winds settle on the Indo-Gangetic plain in northern India, trapping the Thar Desert and the Himalayas on both sides, and forming a poisonous stew.
Mr Modi’s government says Delhi, run by an opposition party, has failed to implement its own pollution-reduction policies, such as limiting vehicular traffic in the days of increasing pollution. Earlier this week, Adesh Gupta, the Delhi president of Shri Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, said that Arvind Kejriwal, the highest elected official in Delhi, should resign.
“Instead of making Delhi a world class city, Kejriwal has made it a city of fog,” said Mr Gupta.
Officials in Delhi say the Modi government has failed to persuade farmers in nearby states to stop clearing their fields by setting them on fire.
“Farmers in neighboring states have to burn because their governments are not doing anything for them,” said Mr Kejriwal.
The Supreme Court also took action last year, ordering both sides to take steps such as banning farm fires and capturing power plant emissions. Despite experts’ skepticism about its effectiveness, they ordered Delhi to build two experimental smog towers early last year. A study in the peer-reviewed journal Atmosphere last year called the approach unscientific.
“Can we solve our air pollution problem by using smog towers? The short answer is no, “said the researcher.
Still, they are a charming refuge for those desperate to escape the city’s bad air.
As the copper-like sun sets behind the smoky sky, Jasmer Singh rests in the polluted air under a fog tower in central Delhi. The monitor, which measures the level of hazardous particles, showed that the air they were spitting on was slightly clean, but far beyond what the World Health Organization considers safe.
Still, Mr Singh, a volunteer at a nearby Sikh temple, said, “The air here is nice, light and good.”
Some members of Mr. Modi’s party and the opposition say they want to take the issue seriously, partisanly.
“The blame game will always continue,” said BJP MP Vikas Mahatme, summarizing the attitude of many politicians. “Why worry about other states?” They are not voters to consider. “
Still, it will be difficult for all sides to work together, he acknowledged. “We’re not very active,” he said. “I tell you frankly.”
