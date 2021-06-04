“Search isn’t at all times good,” Google India said in its apology on Thursday. “Generally, the way in which content material is described on the web can yield stunning outcomes to particular queries.”

That’s placing it mildly.

Earlier this yr, a seek for why Google was banned from China returned a truth field — garnered from a nationalist state-run tabloid, The World Instances — noting that Google had left the nation of its personal accord after deciding that Chinese language legal guidelines didn’t “conform with its so-called democratic values.”

The field made no point out of a cyberattack that the corporate had cited as an fast cause to cease operating its search engine in China. Nor did it point out that almost all Google providers are broadly blocked from China’s web.

Google can be unreliable on the query of whether or not it’s a dependable supply of knowledge.

The search “Does Google deceive you?” produces a truth field with this reply: “Google doesn’t give solutions (sic) to questions and subsequently it doesn’t lie.”

That’s from an article within the newspaper The Australian that quoted a businessman who accused the corporate of stealing content material and placing it up immediately on its website. The quote was used within the article as a sarcastic reference to the primary outcome for the search question “Does Google ever lie?”

Kannada, the language that Google’s truth field mentioned was India’s ugliest, is a part of a household of Dravidian languages which might be native to southern India and return hundreds of years.

The snafu this week was not the primary time that Kannada audio system have mentioned that their language was disrespected.