“Search isn’t all the time excellent,” Google India said in its apology on Thursday. “Generally, the best way content material is described on the web can yield stunning outcomes to particular queries.”

That’s placing it mildly.

Earlier this 12 months, a seek for why Google was banned from China returned a reality field — garnered from a nationalist state-run tabloid, The International Occasions — noting that Google had left the nation of its personal accord after deciding that Chinese language legal guidelines didn’t “conform with its so-called democratic values.”

The field made no point out of a cyberattack that the corporate had cited as an instantaneous motive to cease operating its search engine in China. Nor did it point out that almost all Google companies are broadly blocked from China’s web.

Google can be unreliable on the query of whether or not it’s a dependable supply of knowledge.

The search “Does Google deceive you?” produces a reality field with this reply: “Google doesn’t give solutions (sic) to questions and subsequently it doesn’t lie.”

That’s from an article within the newspaper The Australian that quoted a businessman who accused the corporate of stealing content material and placing it up instantly on its web site. The quote was used within the article as a sarcastic reference to the primary outcome for the search question “Does Google ever lie?”

Kannada, the language that Google’s reality field stated was India’s ugliest, is a part of a household of Dravidian languages which are native to southern India and return hundreds of years.

The snafu this week was not the primary time that Kannada audio system have stated that their language was disrespected.