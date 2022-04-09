Business

India’s vaccine coverage crosses 185.68 crore doses

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
India’s vaccine coverage crosses 185.68 crore doses
Written by admin
India’s vaccine coverage crosses 185.68 crore doses

India’s vaccine coverage crosses 185.68 crore doses

1 294

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 185.68 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 12 lakh (12,55,277) doses were administrated on Saturday till 7 pm, it said. It added that over 2.21 crore (2,21,44,238) doses have been administered to children in the 12-14 years age group so far.

Over 2.43 crore (2,43,08,220) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and to those above 60 so far, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, according to the ministry.


#Indias #vaccine #coverage #crosses #crore #doses

READ Also  Equity MF inflows jump 43%, SIPs hit record high

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment