Indicted Austin officer says Soros-funded DA is targeting police: ‘This has nothing to do with justice’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Austin police officer said the charges against George Floyd and 18 other officers for their conduct during the protests were “politically motivated” and had nothing to do with justice.

A grand jury in Texas on Thursday indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a May 2020 protest. Also on Thursday, the city council approved a 10 million settlement for two protesters who were hit in the head by a binbag round fired by police during a riot.

“It has nothing to do with justice, it has nothing to do with injustice,” Justin Berry, an accused official and Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, told Gadget Clock. “It’s just about politics and a political agenda that has happened to these liberal liberal district attorneys.”

Berry stressed that he and other officers acted lawfully in an effort to quell the violent riots. He said Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is using the allegations as a ploy to deprive local law enforcement of their ability to maintain law.

The Seattle Police Department is struggling to recruit new officers amid rising crime

“It’s just about politics and a political agenda that’s happening to these liberal liberal district attorneys,” Berry said. “If they can’t get our money back and save us that way – now they will try to de-police us by sending us to jail and accusing us.”

Garza, a member of the Democratic Socialist Party of America, won office in 2020 with a promise to crack down on police misconduct.

Prior to Thursday, Garza had already charged seven officers. Local news investigations found that his office had rejected 735% more criminal cases in four months than in the same period a year earlier.

Berry has criticized Garza and his policies, which he believes have made him a target of the Liberal DA.

“He had two years to go through it and move on with it, but he’s still waiting, waiting for an early episode,” Berry said. “I’m not scared by it.”

Austin agreed to pay িন 8 million to Justin Howell, who, according to family members, suffered a torn skull and brain damage after police hit him with a binbag round during the protest. Another 2 million will be given to Anthony Evans, whose jaw broke in a binbag round.

“We were responding to a riot,” Berry told Gadget Clock. “People approached us with Molotov cocktails, frozen water bottles, urine filling bottles, petrol filling bottles, and they were involved in criminal activity blocking the way to the main hospital.”

“Our activities were not illegal in any way,” he continued.

Berry was charged with aggravated assault by a government employee, a first-degree felony that could carry up to life in prison.

“A thorough investigation was conducted before the presentation of our office to a grand jury,” Garza said Thursday. “The information discovered in this presentation is disturbing.”

“Our community is safe when our community trusts the implementer,” he continued. “Law enforcers can’t have confidence without accountability if they break the law.”

Both the Austin City Police Chief and the president of the Austin Police Association have come out in support of the accused officers.

Austin Police Chief Joe Chackon said: “I am not aware of any behavior that could lead to a level of criminal breach by these officers in the circumstances in which they were operating.”

The highest number of allegations was made against 19 U.S. police officers for tactics used during the 2020 protests. Berry said the move was part of a broader political agenda to deprive the police of the power to uphold the law and soften criminal policy.

“Look at our homicide rate,” Berry said. “They’re going through the roof now.”

“Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. “It has led to chaos and destruction.”

George Soros contributed $ 652,000 to the Texas Justice and Public Safety PAC ahead of the 2020 Travis County DA election, according to campaign finance records. That same PAC has spent about $ 1 million on digital and mail advertising to help promote the garage.

“This fight against policing is real,” Berry said Says. “They could not escape by defending us, so now they are trying to accuse us.”

The Austin Police Department has undergone scrutiny in recent years after nearly one-third of its budget was cut or redistributed in August 2020. Austin City Council recovered police funding the following year after the new state threatened cities with penalties for reducing law enforcement funding.

“I don’t think morale can be low, but it’s okay,” Berry said.

“I don’t know who wants to come to a town like Austin, to get out of there, to take an oath to protect and defend this community. Just go there and do just that, they’re told, ‘You know what, we’re going to accuse you. And I’ll probably put you in jail for the rest of my life, “the 13-year-old APD veteran told Gadget Clock.

“Every policeman in the United States is watching what is happening now because if it happened here, it could happen very well there,” Berry continued.

The garrison office did not respond to a request for comment.