World

Indicted Austin officer says Soros-funded DA is targeting police: ‘This has nothing to do with justice’

26 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Indicted Austin officer says Soros-funded DA is targeting police: ‘This has nothing to do with justice’
Written by admin
Indicted Austin officer says Soros-funded DA is targeting police: ‘This has nothing to do with justice’

Indicted Austin officer says Soros-funded DA is targeting police: ‘This has nothing to do with justice’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Austin police officer said the charges against George Floyd and 18 other officers for their conduct during the protests were “politically motivated” and had nothing to do with justice.

A grand jury in Texas on Thursday indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a May 2020 protest. Also on Thursday, the city council approved a 10 million settlement for two protesters who were hit in the head by a binbag round fired by police during a riot.

“It has nothing to do with justice, it has nothing to do with injustice,” Justin Berry, an accused official and Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, told Gadget Clock. “It’s just about politics and a political agenda that has happened to these liberal liberal district attorneys.”

Berry stressed that he and other officers acted lawfully in an effort to quell the violent riots. He said Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is using the allegations as a ploy to deprive local law enforcement of their ability to maintain law.

The Seattle Police Department is struggling to recruit new officers amid rising crime

“It’s just about politics and a political agenda that’s happening to these liberal liberal district attorneys,” Berry said. “If they can’t get our money back and save us that way – now they will try to de-police us by sending us to jail and accusing us.”

Garza, a member of the Democratic Socialist Party of America, won office in 2020 with a promise to crack down on police misconduct.

Prior to Thursday, Garza had already charged seven officers. Local news investigations found that his office had rejected 735% more criminal cases in four months than in the same period a year earlier.

Downtown Austin in Texas, along with the gathering of protesters on June 4, 2020, Austin police guarded when they protested George Floyd's death, who died after being moderated by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined 10 million payment to two people injured in a benbag round shooting during a 2020 social justice protest, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (AP Photo / Eric Gay, File)

Downtown Austin in Texas, along with the gathering of protesters on June 4, 2020, Austin police guarded when they protested George Floyd’s death, who died after being moderated by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined 10 million payment to two people injured in a benbag round shooting during a 2020 social justice protest, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (AP Photo / Eric Gay, File)
(AP Photo / Eric Gay, File)

READ Also  Karim Benzema, French Soccer Star, Is Convicted in Sex Tape Scandal

Berry has criticized Garza and his policies, which he believes have made him a target of the Liberal DA.

“He had two years to go through it and move on with it, but he’s still waiting, waiting for an early episode,” Berry said. “I’m not scared by it.”

Austin agreed to pay িন 8 million to Justin Howell, who, according to family members, suffered a torn skull and brain damage after police hit him with a binbag round during the protest. Another 2 million will be given to Anthony Evans, whose jaw broke in a binbag round.

“We were responding to a riot,” Berry told Gadget Clock. “People approached us with Molotov cocktails, frozen water bottles, urine filling bottles, petrol filling bottles, and they were involved in criminal activity blocking the way to the main hospital.”

“Our activities were not illegal in any way,” he continued.

Berry was charged with aggravated assault by a government employee, a first-degree felony that could carry up to life in prison.

Protesters confronted members of the Austin Police Department as they gathered in downtown Austin, Texas, on June 4, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined 10 million payment to two people injured in a benbag round shooting during a 2020 social justice protest, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (AP Photo / Eric Gay)

Protesters confronted members of the Austin Police Department as they gathered in downtown Austin, Texas, on June 4, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined 10 million payment to two people injured in a benbag round shooting during a 2020 social justice protest, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (AP Photo / Eric Gay)
(AP Photo / Eric Gay)

“A thorough investigation was conducted before the presentation of our office to a grand jury,” Garza said Thursday. “The information discovered in this presentation is disturbing.”

“Our community is safe when our community trusts the implementer,” he continued. “Law enforcers can’t have confidence without accountability if they break the law.”

READ Also  Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Afganistan Taliban Says they are normal civilians not military outfits

Both the Austin City Police Chief and the president of the Austin Police Association have come out in support of the accused officers.

Austin Police Chief Joe Chackon said: “I am not aware of any behavior that could lead to a level of criminal breach by these officers in the circumstances in which they were operating.”

The highest number of allegations was made against 19 U.S. police officers for tactics used during the 2020 protests. Berry said the move was part of a broader political agenda to deprive the police of the power to uphold the law and soften criminal policy.

“Look at our homicide rate,” Berry said. “They’re going through the roof now.”

“Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing. “It has led to chaos and destruction.”

George Soros contributed $ 652,000 to the Texas Justice and Public Safety PAC ahead of the 2020 Travis County DA election, according to campaign finance records. That same PAC has spent about $ 1 million on digital and mail advertising to help promote the garage.

Protesters denounce the death of George Floyd, Michael Ramos, and police brutality against black Americans in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters in Austin on June 5, 2020. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined $ 10 grant. Officers fired benbag rounds at a crowd during a 2020 social justice protest, injuring more than two million people, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (Lola Gomez / Austin American-Statesman AP, via file)

Protesters denounce the death of George Floyd, Michael Ramos, and police brutality against black Americans in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters in Austin on June 5, 2020. On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Austin City Council approved a combined $ 10 grant. Officers fired benbag rounds at a crowd during a 2020 social justice protest, injuring more than two million people, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (Lola Gomez / Austin American-Statesman AP, via file)
(Lola Gomez / Austin American-Statesman AP, via file)

“This fight against policing is real,” Berry said Says. “They could not escape by defending us, so now they are trying to accuse us.”

The Austin Police Department has undergone scrutiny in recent years after nearly one-third of its budget was cut or redistributed in August 2020. Austin City Council recovered police funding the following year after the new state threatened cities with penalties for reducing law enforcement funding.

“I don’t think morale can be low, but it’s okay,” Berry said.

READ Also  LUMA Energy’s C.E.O., Wayne Stensby, Is Under Arrest Warrant

“I don’t know who wants to come to a town like Austin, to get out of there, to take an oath to protect and defend this community. Just go there and do just that, they’re told, ‘You know what, we’re going to accuse you. And I’ll probably put you in jail for the rest of my life, “the 13-year-old APD veteran told Gadget Clock.

“Every policeman in the United States is watching what is happening now because if it happened here, it could happen very well there,” Berry continued.

The garrison office did not respond to a request for comment.

#Indicted #Austin #officer #Sorosfunded #targeting #police #justice

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment