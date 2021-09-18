Indigenous issues sidelined as Canada election day approaches
As the 36-day snap election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau staggers toward Monday’s vote, liberals and conservatives remain locked in a statistical tie in the polls.
It has been a largely outrageous campaign with few highlights, and an English-language debate that was widely criticized for using a format that actually stifled debate.
To a large extent, it is the election about the necessity of choice. Erin O’Toole, the Conservative leader I profiled this week, and Jagmeet Singh of the New Democrats continue to flag pandemic election calls during a public health emergency as unnecessary and unwise. (My report on Mr. Trudeau and his campaign will appear later this week.)
[Read: To Unseat Trudeau, Canada’s Top Conservative Leans Left]
No other issue reached a point to allow any party leaders to significantly redefine the campaign. And many important topics were short shifted.
Among those overlooked were Exhibit A indigenous issues.
The discovery of alumni’s remains in unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in May, then elsewhere in the following weeks, shocked many Canadians who live outside indigenous communities and renewed national discussions on reconciliation. Huh. But, for the most part, that conversation didn’t last until the campaign.
Mr Singh and other candidates have challenged Mr Trudeau for failing to bring clean drinking water to all indigenous communities during his first five years in office.
“It’s definitely not the capacity, it’s definitely not the lack of technology, it’s definitely not the money, because we have the resources. We can do this,” Mr. Singh told Nescantaga First Nation in northern Ontario. Said during a halt. “So what is it? I don’t buy for a moment that this is anything other than political will.”
Mr Singh has offered some specifics about how they will succeed where Mr Trudeau’s government has struggled despite allocating only 2 billion Canadian dollars for the effort and creating a new cabinet post, Minister of Indigenous Services.
Indeed, Mr Trudeau often boasts about how the government has brought clean water to 109 First Nations communities. But that doesn’t mean the problem is gone. When Trudeau took power, the First Nations had 105 boil-water orders in effect. But as the government addressed problems in some communities, issues surfaced elsewhere. Today 52 boil-water orders remain.
“We have action plans and project teams in each of those communities that have the money and expertise,” Ben Chin, Mr Trudeau’s senior political adviser, told me this week in Burnaby, British Columbia. “I’m sure there will be other boil-water orders and we’ll have to look into that as well.”
But none of this came to the fore apart from a section on indigenous questions during the English debate during the campaign. Despite a major year, Indigenous issues still remain on the edge of mainstream Canadian politics.
Earlier this year, Mumilaq Qaqq, a member of the New Democratic Party representing Nunavut, said she would not run for re-election because of the difficulties she faces as an indigenous lawmaker.
“The system is built to work for certain people,” she told The Globe and Mail. “It’s middle-aged white people.”
According to the First Nations Assembly, there are 50 indigenous candidates in this election.
In general, it appears that Indigenous peoples are less likely to vote in Canada than other peoples. Elections Canada’s analysis counts only those Indigenous peoples who live on the reserve fund, excluding many others. But in 2019, just over 51 percent of that population voted, compared to 67 percent of all eligible voters.
Part of it may be geographical. Many reserved areas are sparsely inhabited electoral districts, which are spread over wide areas of the provinces, meaning that many communities are rarely, if ever, expected by candidates to become their local members of parliament. Is.
Sometimes there are technical hurdles, which the pandemic can only intensify. The House of First Nations worked with Elections Canada this year to work on issues such as voter registration on the reserve.
But many Indigenous people have told me that they choose not to vote because they do not consider themselves Canadians and see voting as supporting the system that was imposed on them.
One member, Susan Stewart, said, “Many Indigenous people I know in both urban and back home communities do not vote on purpose because they feel that Indigenous people are irrelevant to both local and national politics, Indigenous people have a voice. Not there.” of Yellowknife Dayne First Nation in the Northwest Territories and an associate professor of Indigenous Healing at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto.
Professor Stewart told me she would vote on Monday – for a New Democrat – but only to honor those who fought to give Indigenous people this right, something that only fully passed in 1960 .
“That’s why I vote, not because I believe someone cares or we are relevant,” she said.
Trans Canada
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported about Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
how are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts about this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Like this email?
Forward it to your friends, and let them know they can sign up here.
#Indigenous #issues #sidelined #Canada #election #day #approaches
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.