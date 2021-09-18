Indigenous issues sidelined as Canada election day approaches

Indeed, Mr Trudeau often boasts about how the government has brought clean water to 109 First Nations communities. But that doesn’t mean the problem is gone. When Trudeau took power, the First Nations had 105 boil-water orders in effect. But as the government addressed problems in some communities, issues surfaced elsewhere. Today 52 boil-water orders remain.

“We have action plans and project teams in each of those communities that have the money and expertise,” Ben Chin, Mr Trudeau’s senior political adviser, told me this week in Burnaby, British Columbia. “I’m sure there will be other boil-water orders and we’ll have to look into that as well.”

But none of this came to the fore apart from a section on indigenous questions during the English debate during the campaign. Despite a major year, Indigenous issues still remain on the edge of mainstream Canadian politics.

Earlier this year, Mumilaq Qaqq, a member of the New Democratic Party representing Nunavut, said she would not run for re-election because of the difficulties she faces as an indigenous lawmaker.

“The system is built to work for certain people,” she told The Globe and Mail. “It’s middle-aged white people.”

According to the First Nations Assembly, there are 50 indigenous candidates in this election.

In general, it appears that Indigenous peoples are less likely to vote in Canada than other peoples. Elections Canada’s analysis counts only those Indigenous peoples who live on the reserve fund, excluding many others. But in 2019, just over 51 percent of that population voted, compared to 67 percent of all eligible voters.