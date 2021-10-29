Indigenous Long Range Bomb Successfully Tested, DRDO Scientists Prepared, IAF Tested

The indigenously made Long Range Bomb was successfully test-fired on Friday. This bomb was developed by DRDO and it was tested by the Indian Air Force. This bomb will help in targeting long distances.

After the successful test of the Long Range Bomb, DRDO said that it was thrown from a fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. For the target made on the ground, this bomb completed its mission in the given time limit and carried out its mission successfully. DRDO also said that the target of this bomb is quite accurate to a certain extent.

According to the information given by PIB, this test was being monitored from Chandipur in Orissa. This test of the long range bomb was being monitored by a number of range sensors, including Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS), telemetry and radar, stationed at Chandipur. This bomb has been prepared by the Research Center in Hyderabad. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Air Force for the successful test-firing of the Long Range Bomb and said it would add to the capability of the defense force.

Earlier on Friday, the indigenously developed high-speed expandable aerial target ‘Abhyas’ was successfully tested from Chandipur in Odisha itself. After the successful test, it will be used as an aerial target of various missiles. It was prepared by the Bangalore-based establishment of DRDO. It is powered by a gas turbine engine that maintains long endurance flight at subsonic speeds.

The DRDO is an important wing of the Ministry of Defense that promotes defense technologies. Along with this, it develops modern weapons, technology and necessary defense equipment for the three parts of the army. DRDO came into existence in the year 1958. At present, DRDO has more than 50 research centers across the country. Where other things including defense systems are developed.

