Indigenous people face a unique risk that is not fully understood, a W.H.O. official said.

Countries in the Americas must do more to help indigenous communities prevent and treat Covid-19 infections – and that starts with collecting much more comprehensive and reliable data, a senior World Organization official said on Wednesday. health.

“Although every group is unique, no matter where you look, our indigenous communities are more vulnerable to Covid infections,” said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the WHO .

Nearly half of the more than 62 million Indigenous people in the Americas live and work in urban centers and return home to visit their communities, a pattern that increases the risk of viral transmission. Many are also from communal companies, which makes social distancing a challenge.

“These frequent movements and gatherings create opportunities for the spread of Covid,” said Dr Etienne. And even in urban centers, Indigenous people face “invisible barriers” to care, including language and poverty, she said.