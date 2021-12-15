IndiGo plane diverted due to technical fault, MLA got furious, said – I will do the case

Woman MLA Rosa Selvamani was furious when a flight was diverted due to a technical snag. She also threatened the airline company that she would sue him. The airline is alleged to have diverted the flight without informing the passengers.

An IndiGo flight from Rajahmundry to Tirupati was diverted at the Bengaluru airport on Tuesday due to a technical snag in the aircraft. Actress-turned-politician, YSRCP MLA Rosa Selvamani and senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu were on board the plane.

YSRCP MLA Rosa Selvamani accused IndiGo that the flight was diverted without informing the passengers. No information was given to the passengers about this. He said the airline will file a defamation suit against IndiGo and its management for demanding extra money, changing destination and delay in travel.

MLA Roja had also put up a video about it on social media, in which she said that the doors of the plane are closed, and passengers are waiting for further details about their travel status.

When contacted, the Director of Tirupati Airport did not give any concrete reply on the matter. Director Suresh said IndiGo will respond to any reason for flight delay or diversion. The airlines had reportedly demanded a payment of Rs 5,000 from each passenger for deboarding them, but they were not charged after stiff resistance from the passengers.

After the controversy escalated, IndiGo’s side also came clean. IndiGo issued a statement saying that the IndiGo flight from Rajahmundry to Tirupati was diverted to Bengaluru due to technical reasons. The passengers were served refreshments on board and after a maintenance check, the flight was cleared for take off. Some passengers wanted to disembark and were accommodated on the next available flight or taken out of the airport as per their request. No fee was charged from passengers who decided to disembark themselves at the Bengaluru airport.