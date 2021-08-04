Indigo’s Great Offer, Air Travel From 63 Cities In Just Rs 915

The company has given this gift to its customers in the joy of the occasion of completing 15 years. Passengers can avail this offer for domestic and international travel between September 1, 2021 and March 26, 2022.

New Delhi. Indigo has given great offers to the passengers on the occasion of its 15th anniversary (15th anniversary sale). Travelers will be able to travel by air cheaply. You will be able to take advantage of this offer from today i.e. from August 4 to August 6. It is worth noting that the company has given this gift to its customers in the joy of the occasion of completing 15 years.

IndiGo has given information about this by tweeting. The company wrote in the tweet that under this offer you can decide your air travel for just Rs 915. Passengers can avail this offer for domestic and international travel between September 1, 2021 and March 26, 2022. This offer is not applicable on airport charges and taxes levied by the government.

Additional discount on HSBC card

In this offer, customers will get extra discount on HSBC credit card. An additional 5% cash back will also be given to the consumers. It will be available on a minimum transaction of around Rs 3000. This cashback will be up to Rs 750.

Many more facilities will also be available

With this offer, passengers will get facilities like Fast Forward 6E Flex, 6E Bagport on an additional payment of just Rs 315. Along with this, car rental facility will also be given on additional payment of Rs 315.

Time for SALE-brations! Grab the best fares, pack your bags and make that much awaited trip happen. Book now https://t.co/i2TT16rSey #15YearsOfBeing6E #LetsIndiGo #Aviation pic.twitter.com/Enb8a6UpFV — indigo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2021

Expressed gratitude to customers and employees

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in his statement that this is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate the completion of 15 years. We would like to express our gratitude to our customers and employees for keeping faith in us even during the worst of times. On behalf of the IndiGo team, I would like to express our gratitude to all our customers, partners and aviation members who have made this journey such a success.