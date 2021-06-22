Indira Gandhi loved Amrish Puri’s play Know About His Unknown Fact

New Delhi. There are many such actors in the Hindi cinema world. Who gained a lot of popularity by playing the character of Villain. Even after years, the fear of his strong voice and dialogues is seen among the audience. is one of them. Veteran actor Amrish Puri, whose birthday is today. Amrish Puri is one such name of the industry. Who needs no introduction. He made his unique identity in the industry with his different characters. Let’s know some special things related to him on his birth anniversary.

Amrish Puri was born

Amrish Puri, popularly known as Mogambo in Bollywood, was born on 22 June 1932 in Nawanshahr, Punjab. He used to work as an insurance agent before appearing in films. He always had a passion for acting. This was the reason that he quit his job and made his Bollywood debut at the age of 39. He made his mark by working in superhit films like ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Karan-Arjun’, ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’.

Big celebrities were also fans of Amrish Puri’s art

You will be surprised to know that before coming to the movies, Amrish Puri used to do theater i.e. drama. It is said that he loved theater very much. He often spent most of his time in the theatre. Not only this, whenever Amrish Puri used to play. Many big personalities used to come to see his plays. It is said that late Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also used to come to see the plays of Amrish Puri.

Started career with Marathi film

Very few people would know that before starting a career in Bollywood, Amrish Sahab started his acting career with Marathi cinema. He acted in many Marathi films. Talking about Amrish Puri’s film career, he acted in about 250 films. His last film was Kissa. Whoever was released after his passing. Amrish Puri died on 12 January 2005. Of course, Amrish Puri is not in the world today, but his brilliant work still lives in the hearts of the audience.