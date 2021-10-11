Indo-China dispute: Chinese publication Global Times has warned India of war in the tense situation on the Indo-China border LAC.

There is a tense situation on the border between India and China. Even after the 13th round of talks, a situation like May 2020 could not be reversed. Meanwhile, China’s official Global Times has ‘threatened’ India that New Delhi would be defeated if war broke out. After discussions between the two sides, the Indian military said on Monday that it did not agree with the “positive instructions” given by the Chinese military.An editorial published in the Global Times said, ‘New Delhi, understand one thing clearly. She will not get what she wants. If war breaks out, he will definitely have to face defeat. “The border dispute between China and India is still ongoing,” it said. The root cause of this is the lack of a proper approach in the Indian side of the debate. India’s demands are impractical without real conditions. ‘

Eight hours long talks between the two countries

The Global Times has called the Indian attitude in the discussion ‘opportunistic’. The 13th round of talks between the two countries took place on Sunday on the Chinese side of the Line of Control (LoC) in East Ladakh, along the Chushul-Moldo border. The 14th Corps Commander Lt. Gen. PGK Menon and South Xinjiang Military District Chief Maj. Gen. Liu Lin held about eight-and-a-half hours of discussions in both countries.

India-China talks: China did not agree with our suggestions, talks were in vain: Indian Army

Chinese troops blocked the way

Indian and Chinese troops are stranded at several places in the Depsong Bulls area. The PLA has not allowed Indian troops to enter its traditional patrol points PP-10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 as well as track junction charging Ninglung Nala (CNN) in Demchok sector since last year. Chinese troops have blocked the passage through the area.