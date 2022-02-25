Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the west coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday, damaging homes and injuring scores of people and shaking buildings in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

The quake, which struck at 8:39 a.m. local time, had a magnitude of 10 km (7.21 miles), according to the BMKG, the country’s weather, climate and geophysical agency. Wrote Twitter.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnavati said there was no risk of a tsunami, although she warned of possible aftershocks, Reuters reported.

“We are keeping a close watch and advising people to be vigilant,” Karnavati told MetroTV. “Since it is on the ground, and above scale 6, we are concerned that it may cause some damage.”

7.3 Tsunami Warning for Earthquake in Indonesia

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Patients are being evacuated to a hospital in West Pasman District, about 10.5 miles from the center.

The quake’s epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

Mexico quakes east of Acapulco, ‘people worried’

Authorities are still determining the full extent of the damage.

Reuters reports that Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes due to the location of the “Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active region around the Pacific Ocean, where different plates of the Earth’s crust meet.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur in that region.

Last month, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java, damaging buildings and homes. During that earthquake, the capital Jakarta saw high-rise for more than 10 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report