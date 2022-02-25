World

Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake
Written by admin
Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the west coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday, damaging homes and injuring scores of people and shaking buildings in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

The quake, which struck at 8:39 a.m. local time, had a magnitude of 10 km (7.21 miles), according to the BMKG, the country’s weather, climate and geophysical agency. Wrote Twitter.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnavati said there was no risk of a tsunami, although she warned of possible aftershocks, Reuters reported.

“We are keeping a close watch and advising people to be vigilant,” Karnavati told MetroTV. “Since it is on the ground, and above scale 6, we are concerned that it may cause some damage.”

7.3 Tsunami Warning for Earthquake in Indonesia

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the west coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the west coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday.
(USGS)

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. Patients are being evacuated to a hospital in West Pasman District, about 10.5 miles from the center.

This image shows a house damaged after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on February 25, 2022 in the village of Kazai in West Pasman.

This image shows a house damaged after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on February 25, 2022 in the village of Kazai in West Pasman.
(Edenvi Susanto / AFP)

The quake’s epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

Mexico quakes east of Acapulco, ‘people worried’

Authorities are still determining the full extent of the damage.

Elementary school students evacuate a school building after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on February 25, 2022.

Elementary school students evacuate a school building after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sumatra on February 25, 2022.
(Antara Photo / Iggo El Fitra via Reuters)

READ Also  Trump 2020 campaign manager takes sides in Ohio’s GOP Senate showdown

Reuters reports that Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes due to the location of the “Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active region around the Pacific Ocean, where different plates of the Earth’s crust meet.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur in that region.

Last month, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java, damaging buildings and homes. During that earthquake, the capital Jakarta saw high-rise for more than 10 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report


#Indonesia #shaken #magnitude #earthquake

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Patrika Explainer: Why Are There No Symptoms Seen In All Covid-19 Infected People? - Patrika Explainer: Why are there no symptoms seen in all corona infected people?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment