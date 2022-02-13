Indonesia will buy six more Rafale Jets from France for less money than India, know the details of both the deals – six from France for less money than India Indonesia will take more Rafale Jet, know the details of both the deals

The Dassault Rafale is a twin engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft of French origin. It is designed and manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

Indonesia will get fighter Rafale jet fighters cheaply from India. The Asian country will take six more such jet fighters than France for less money than its country. Indonesia has a deal for 42 such fighter jets for $ 8.1 billion, while India’s deal for 36 Rafale aircraft (in 2016) was done for $ 8.7 billion. Let’s know the details of both the deals:

In the year 2016 (January), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande signed a Memorandum of Understanding: MoU on the purchase of these fighter jets made by Dassault. By the way, a few months ago (during his visit to Paris) the Indian PM had announced that his government would buy 36 jets for immediate deployment. According to the deal, these were to be delivered by early September 2018, costing 7.8 billion euros. Apart from this, India was also supposed to get spare parts and Meteor missile made by European company MBDA.

This condition was included in the deal

Another condition of the deal was that France would have to invest 20 percent of about eight billion euros in the production of parts of the aircraft in India. There was also talk of 30% being used to promote research and development in aeronautics and defence.

There will be more contract for 36

On the other hand, according to the statement related to the latest deal, aircrew training, logistic support (military support) for several airports and a training center equipped with two full-mission simulators under the command of the Indonesian National Army Air Force. Is. It was further said- We have a plan to buy 42 Rafale aircraft. We started with six planes today. Soon the contract for weapon training and simulators will be signed with the remaining 36 aircraft.

MoU was signed regarding technology deals

Regarding sales, Dassault had signed an MoU with Indonesian state aircraft manufacturer Dirgantara Indonesia for the offset and transfer of technology deals. Offset deals often involve the country selling the aircraft.

“Technology transfer under offset is yet to be confirmed”

At the same time, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had said in a report related to the Rs 60,000 crore deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets presented in Parliament earlier that Dassault Aviation and European missile maker MBDA has now The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has “not confirmed” the transfer of technology for indigenous development of engines for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under offset contract till date. .