Indonesia Wins Badminton Gold for the 8th Time

Indonesia won Olympic gold in just one sport: badminton.

On Monday, the world’s fourth most populous nation claimed another victory in badminton when Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu won gold in the women’s doubles event. It was Indonesia’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Games and the eighth in the country’s Olympic history.

Polii and Apriyani overwhelmed former world champions Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in straight sets, 21-19, 21-15, delivering precision shuttlecock strikes combined with floating shots that left their opponents scrambling. rush in vain. Towards the end of the match, Polii had to leave the field halfway to change racquets due to a broken string, but came back to win.

Badminton is a national sport in Indonesia, where commuters take up all the space they can find to play: a clearing in a palm oil plantation, a jetty on a remote island, or a strip of cement between skyscrapers. -sky. The medal count of Olympic sport is dominated by Asian countries, such as China, Indonesia and South Korea.

Polii, 33, is a badminton veteran, first competing at the London Games in 2012. But his debut was ominous. To get a better draw, she and her partner tried to lose an early game, Olympic organizers determined. The Indonesians, along with several other pairs, were disqualified.