Indonesian Cleric Gets In Jail For Concealing Corona Test Result

Muhammad Rijik Shihab, an influential religious leader of Indonesia, was sentenced. Shihab has been in custody since December 13 last year.

Jakarta. Muhammad Rijik Shihab, an influential cleric in Indonesia, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for hiding the fact that he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to a panel of three judges of the East Jakarta District Court, Shihab had lied regarding his corona test report. This made it difficult to identify the people who came in contact with him. Shihab has been in custody since December 13 last year. According to the panel of judges, the amount of time he has spent in jail will be reduced during this period.

Police force and army personnel deployed

Heavy police force and army personnel were deployed before the verdict was pronounced outside the court. Thousands of his supporters tried to take out a rally demanding the release of Shihab. Due to this the road leading to the court of the officers had to be closed. The police fired tear gas shells and also used water cannons to remove his supporters.

many criminal cases going on

Shihab has been facing several criminal cases since he returned from exile in Saudi Arabia in November last year. The court had sentenced him to eight months on May 27 for violating health guidelines during the pandemic by gathering people for daughter’s wedding and religious seminars. He was treated for corona in the hospital. During this, the hospital authorities kept their health related information hidden.