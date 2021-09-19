Indonesian President Joko Widodo was careless about Jakarta pollution

JAKARTA, Indonesia – A court ruled Thursday that President Joko Widodo and six other top officials neglected to uphold citizens’ rights to clean air and ordered them to improve poor air quality in the capital Jakarta.

The Central Jakarta District Court panel voted 3 to 0 in July 2019 in favor of 32 residents who filed suit against the president and three cabinet ministers – Home Affairs, Health and Environment – as well as the governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java.

The suit called for a healthy living environment in the city, which is one of the most polluted cities in the world. The plaintiffs – which include activists, public figures, motorcycle-taxi drivers and people suffering from pollution-related illnesses – did not request financial compensation, but sought more robust supervision and sanctions for polluters.

Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri said the seven authorities had to take serious action to guarantee the rights of people in Jakarta by tightening air quality regulations and protecting human health, environment and ecosystem based on science and technology.