Indonesian serial killer Ahmed Suradji who was punished by firing squad

Ahmed Suradji, who lived in Medan, the capital of Sumatra, was a cattle herder in addition to a tantrik. During police interrogation, Ahmed had said that his dead father had come in a dream and ordered 70 murders.

In many countries of the world, there was a fear of serial killers from time to time. Hundreds of people have been victimized by these cynical minded killers. Even a country like Indonesia was not untouched by it, here too, the terror of a serial killer named Ahmed Suradji remained intact for more than a decade. According to media reports, more than 40 murder cases were registered against this serial killer.

Born on 10 January 1949 in Medan, North Sumatra, a Muslim-majority country, to Ahmed Suradji. ‘Black Magic Killer’ was known as. Ahmed used to try Tantra Vidya by burying half of the dead body of whomever he made a victim. Ahmed Suradji was a tantrik by profession, but after some time he got such a craze that he started making women and girls his prey. This tantrik made women between the ages of 17 and 40 their victims.

Ahmed Suradji was in the profession of occultist for many years and many people used to come to meet him with their problems. Most of the women/girls were among his victims as she used to invite Ahmed to her home for tips like taming her husbands or lovers, looking beautiful. Ahmed, who reached the house on the call, seeing the opportunity, continued to carry out the crime, but no one ever got suspicious.

Ahmed was arrested on April 30, 1997, from Medan, Sumatra, after dozens of bodies were recovered from his home. In fact, a week before the arrest, on April 24, the body of a 21-year-old girl named Kemala was found in a field. During investigation, the police came to know that she had come to meet Tantrik Ahmed. Though Ahmed at first refused to recognize her, the police’s suspicion grew when Kemala’s purse was recovered from her house.

In the interrogation after the arrest, Ahmed Suradji confessed to his crime, then the senses of the policemen were blown away. When the Medan administration and the investigating officer interrogated for several days, it was found that he had killed 42 women between 1986 and 1997. Tumini, one of his three wives, also assisted him in the whole work.

Ahmed Suradji told the police that first he used to kill the women/girls and then he used to bury her half in the ground keeping the face of the dead body towards his house. Ahmed felt that the powers would be imprisoned in his house due to his Tantra Vidya. Ahmed’s wife Tumini was sentenced to death for her involvement in the murders, but it was later commuted to life imprisonment.

On 27 April 1998, the court sentenced Ahmed to death. Black magic killer Ahmed Souradji was executed on 10 July 2008 by firing squad on charges of murder of 42 people following a court order.