Indside Photos: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gheehriyaan’ has been shot in this hotel, so much is the rent to stay for one night

53 seconds ago
Director Shakun Batra’s new film Gaheiyaan on Amazon Prime Video is in the news for its story, star cast and intimate scenes. The film on the love life, deceit and infidelity of four people starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva is dominating OTT these days. Along with the star cast and story, the locations where the film has been shot are also enthralling the audience.

Ananya Pandey has appeared in the film as Tia. In the film, Tia has played a very important role in the film with the property which is owned by her. Because it causes a big change in the relationship of not only Tia and her fiancée Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), but also Tia and her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone). In the film, this property has been described as Alibaug, but this property is actually in Goa and the audience is very much liked.

The name of this hotel situated on the sea shore is Ahilya. The property consists of nine rooms in a three sea facing villa; two large pools; guard; And there is also a spa. Located in Nerul, Goa, the rooms of this hotel have different fares. Depending on the location and view, the rent charged for a night stay in this hotel ranges from Rs 21,000 to Rs 33,000.

There is also a page and website of this hotel on social media where there are many details about it. According to the hotel’s website, “Tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay, Ahilya offers a chance to enjoy a serene ambiance by the seaside. The hotel has nine different and exquisitely decorated rooms and three different villas as well as two beautiful swimming pools to enjoy.

In the film ‘Ghehraiyaan’, not only is Alisha and Zain’s first meeting shot after they begin an affair, but a tense confrontation between Zain and Tia and Karan’s proposal for Alisha is also shot here. has gone.

The film, co-produced by Karan Johar, also featured Naseeruddin Shah. This film has recently been released on Amazon Prime. Everyone was eagerly waiting for this film of Deepika Padukone.

