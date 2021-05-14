Indu Jain Gadget Clock, Age, Death, Husband, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Indu Jain Gadget Clock, Age, Dying, Husband, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Indu Jain was an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. She was the chairperson of one of many largest media teams in India ‘Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd’ often known as the Occasions Group, earlier than she handed away on 13 Might 2021 as a result of COVID-19 issues.

Indu Jain was born on Tuesday, 8 September 1936 (age 84 years; on the time of demise) in Faizabad, United Provinces, British India (earlier than the partition of India in 1947; now Uttar Pradesh). Her zodiac signal is Virgo.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 5′ 4″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Salt & Pepper

Household & Caste

She was born in a Sahu Jain household.

Spouse & Kids

She was married to Ashok Kumar Jain who died on 4 February 1999 in Cleveland, United States. The couple has two sons, Samir Jain and Vineet Jain. Samir is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Occasions Group, and Vineet Jain is the Managing Director & Proprietor, Occasions Group.

Profession

She was the founder president of the FICCI Women organisation in 1983. She labored because the chairperson of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Belief in 1999 which was based by Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain (her father-in-law) in 1944 with a motive of selling literature in Indian languages. In 2002, she based ‘Occasions Basis’ which works for varied neighborhood providers, operates a analysis basis, and manages aid funds. To advertise unity on the planet, she assisted in launching ‘Oneness Discussion board’ in 2003. Earlier than her demise in 2021, she was working because the chairperson of the Occasions Group.

Awards & Honours

Padma Bhushan by the Authorities of India in January 2016

Lifetime Achievement Award by Institute of Firm Secretaries of India “for translating excellence in company governance into actuality” in November 2019

Award by Indian Congress of Ladies in 2000

Lifetime Contribution to Media by the All India Administration Affiliation in 2018

Internet Price

$3.1 billion (Rs. 20,937 crores) as of 2016.

Dying

On 13 Might 2021, she handed away at 9:35 pm as a result of COVID-19 issues in Delhi.

On her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,

Saddened by the demise of Occasions Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She can be remembered for her neighborhood service initiatives, ardour for India’s progress and deep-rooted curiosity in our tradition. I recall my interactions together with her. Condolences to her household. Om Shanti.”

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind shared his grief on her demise. He tweeted,

Within the demise of Smt Indu Jain, Chairperson of Occasions Group, we misplaced a novel media chief and an awesome patron of artwork & tradition. She left her particular imprint within the areas of entrepreneurship, spirituality & philanthropy. Condolences to her household, buddies and admirers.”

Details/Trivia

Her close to ones used to lovingly name her Mataji or Mummy.

In line with media sources, she had a deep data of varied historic scriptures.

She was an ardent follower of the non secular guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

In 2000, she addressed the United Nations on the Millenium World Peace Summit.

Indu wished to donate her organs, however as a result of her COVID-19 situation, it was not potential.

She was a non secular individual and was concerned in varied spiritual actions. In an interview, whereas speaking about life, she stated,