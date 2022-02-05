INDU19 vs ENGU19 World Cup Final Match Raj Bawa Takes 5 Wickets Ravi Kumar Took 4 Wickets

Under 19 World Cup Final 2022, IND vs ENG: In the Under-19 World Cup, the Indian team has played in the fourth consecutive final. Overall, this is India’s 8th and England’s second final. India has become champion four times, while the English team won the title in 1998.

Under-19 World Cup 2022 Final: Playing first in the final match of Under-19 World Cup 2022, the entire team of England was all out for 189 runs in 44.5 overs. Raj Bawa was the best bowler for India taking 5 wickets for 31 runs in 9.5 overs. India will now have to achieve a target of 190 runs to become the Under-19 champions for the 5th time. England captain Tom Prest won the toss and elected to bat first. Playing first, England’s start was staggered.

In the second over itself, Ravi Kumar gave the first blow to the opponents in the form of Jacob Bethel (2). After that, in the fourth over, captain Tom Prest also got clean bowled by Ravi Kumar without opening the account. Then Raj Bawa, who came to bowl again, sent George Thomas (27), William Luxton (4) and George Bell (0) back to the pavilion one after the other.

Half the English team was out for 47 runs. Raj Bawa removed Rehan Ahmed (10) and Kaushal Tambe dismissed Alex Horton (10) to take 7 wickets for England. Horton added 30 runs for the 7th wicket with James Ryu (95). After this, Ryu and James Sales (34 not out) took the lead. The duo added 93 runs for the 8th wicket and took England to a respectable score. Raj Bawa took 5, Ravi Kumar 4 and Kaushal Tambe took one wicket.

The Indian team has reached the final for the 8th time, while this is the second final of the English team. Earlier, India has become the world champion in the years 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. England won the Under-19 World Cup title in 1998. After 24 years, the English team has reached the Under-19 World Final. This record for India is the fourth consecutive final.

Even in the head to head record, India has a huge advantage over England. Earlier, 49 matches have been played between India and England in Under-19 cricket. Out of which India has won 37 and England won only 12 times. In the last match in 2019, India was defeated by England. In the last encounter in the Under-19 World Cup also, England defeated India in the quarter-finals of 2014.

Talking about the head to head record of Under-19 World Cup, both the teams have clashed 8 times before this. India has won 6 times in ICC events and England has won 2 times. It is clear from this that whenever India and England have clashed face to face, the Men in Blue have won more times.