industrialist Anand Mahindra feels he not worthy of Padma Award said this by tagging the President Twitter account

The country’s well-known industrialist Anand Mahindra has said that Padma is not worthy of receiving the honour. He said that “the government has made drastic changes in the selection criteria of Padma awardees. Now, the focus is mainly on individuals making a fundamental contribution to the improvement of the society at the grassroots level. I really don’t feel worthy of being involved in that level.” However, President Ram Nath Kovind has honored him with the Padma Bhushan.

He said his point by tweeting. Along with this, the President’s Twitter account was also tagged. In it, he mentioned about conferring Padma Shri to Tulsi Gowda. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and is involved in environmental protection activities for the past six decades.

Also Harekala Hajba, a fruit seller from Mangaluru, Karnataka, who built a school in his village with his earnings, was honored with the Padma Shri award. He came barefoot to Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive the award and was wearing the same clothes that he wears in his house. He said that “I did not get education. Because of this I was inspired to start a school. It was my dream that every child in my village should be educated. Said that today the school has 175 students up to class 10th.

After this tweet of his, many people on social media have also replied by commenting on him. Prashant Kumar Pandey @PRASHANTKP23 “It is indeed a feeling of respect and gratitude to the people from different walks of life who have worked as social workers for the betterment and upliftment of the society and the area where they are living,” said.

A user named [email protected] wrote, “Sir @anandmahindra all awakening and knowledge happened only after 2014, for all sycophancy traits even industrialists are doing PR branding. @narendramodi Please read or update the pre-2014 history of Padma Awards through WhatsApp University Teaching or Forward.”

Another user named [email protected] wrote, “@anandmahindra you deserve an equally rewarded sir. Apart from the grassroot level workers, the society also needs industrialists, job creators and wealth creators like you.”

[email protected]_bhiya said, “@anandmahindra oh no sir.. you totally deserve it… Just request you to continue your philanthropic activities and mainly look for the development of villagers, tribals and marginal sections of the society. Even a little help from him can change his life…I am sure you will.”