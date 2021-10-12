INDW vs AUSW India also lost 3rd last T20 Australia won series 2-0 Smriti Mandhana fifty wasted Australia win multi-format series by 11-5 points

Batting first, Australia scored 149 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the Indian team could only manage 135 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs despite opener Smriti Mandhana’s half-century innings.

The Indian women’s cricket team lost the third and last T20 match of the series against Australia by 14 runs. In the match played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl.

Batting first, Australia scored 149 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the Indian team could only manage 135 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs despite opener Smriti Mandhana’s half-century innings. With this, Australia won the 3-match series 2-0. The first match of the series had to be canceled due to rain.

Mandhana had set a good stage for the Indian team with 52 runs in 49 balls and a 57-run partnership for the second wicket with Jemimah Rodriguez (23 runs in 26 balls), but the team made 10 runs in the middle overs. Lost 4 wickets in the difference of runs.

For Australia, Nicole Carey took two for 42 in four overs, while Ashley Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took one wicket each. Thus India’s tour of Australia ended in a disappointing manner. The team lost the ODI series 1–2, while the historic day-night Test match ended in a draw.

Chasing the target on Sunday, India suffered a setback after the dismissal of Shefali Verma (01) in the second over itself. However, Mandhana, who was running in great rhythm, got the team back by hitting three fours in the fifth over. He played with Jemimah Rodriguez to take the team’s score to 54 runs in the 10th over.

Rodriguez hit a four in the 11th over against Wareham to speed up the run, but again lost his wicket in the same attempt. Smriti Mandhana completed her half-century in 46 balls with a four against Carey in the 15th over, but was caught by captain Mag Lanning on the fifth ball of the same over.

‘What I like is the set from your wall,’ when Harmanpreet stopped Kapil’s talk

The Indian team’s score after 15 overs was 93 for three. He needed 57 runs in 30 balls to win. The team lost three wickets including captain Harmanpreet Kaur (13) in the next 13 balls. Pooja Vastrakar (05), who hit big shots in the previous match, got bowled on the next ball after hitting a four in the 17th over against Carey.

Harleen Deol (02), who joined the team in place of Yastika Bhatia, returned to the pavilion after being run out. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh hit two sixes and a four in the last over, but by then the match had gone out of India’s hands. He scored 23 not out in 11 balls. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on nine.

Earlier, Australia posted a challenging score of 149 for five on the back of Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 44, followed by a half-century from opener Beth Mooney (61). Mooney hit 10 fours in his 43-ball knock, while McGrath, who led the team to victory in the previous match, once again made a useful contribution with the bat, hitting a six and six fours in his unbeaten 31-ball knock. Both also played an important partnership of 44 runs for the fifth wicket.

Fast bowler Renuka Singh got Alyssa Healy caught by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh in the second over. Lanning was gaining momentum but in the seventh over, Rajeshwari Gaikwad got a hit wicket. He scored 14 runs. After this, Vastrakar caught Gardner (1 run) at the hands of Richa, while Alyssa Perry Deepti was caught by Vastrakar in an attempt to play a big shot on the ball. He scored eight runs.

The team was struggling in the 12th over at 73 for the fourth wicket but like in the previous match, Mooney and McGrath once played the role of troubleshooters. Rajshwari got Mooney caught by Harmanpreet in the 18th over of the match, but McGrath took 16 runs in the same over by hitting a six and then a four.

McGrath hit a four against Shikha Pandey in the 19th over, while Wareham (13 not out) took Deepti’s delivery across the boundary in the 20th over. 10-10 runs came from these two overs. In this way, Australia scored 36 runs in the last three overs. For India, Rajeshwari took two for 37 in four overs while Renuka, Vastrakar and Deepti took one wicket each.