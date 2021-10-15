INDW vs AUSW Team India won by 2 wickets in thrilling match Jhulan Goswami became 1st woman cricketer to take 600 wickets

The Indian women’s cricket team defeated Australia by two wickets in the One Day International match played at Harrup Park, Mackay, played on Sunday, 26 September. However, after losing both the opening matches, Team India lost the series by a margin of 1-2. India’s experienced bowler Jhulan Goswami, who faced criticism for a no-ball in the second ODI of the current series, was named Player of the Match.

He also touched the mark of 600 wickets in this match. Jhulan is the first woman cricketer in the world to take 600 wickets. Jhulan Goswami achieved the feat of taking 600 wickets in his career, sending Australia captain Meg Lanning to the pavilion for zero.

38-year-old Jhulan Goswami is also the highest wicket-taker in ODIs. She has so far taken 240 wickets in One Day Internationals. She is the only female cricketer in the world to take more than 200 wickets in One Day Internationals. In his 192nd ODI match, Jhulan took 3 wickets for 37 runs in 10 overs.

Jhulan Goswami has now taken 240 wickets in One Day Internationals at an average of 21.59. He has taken 41 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 17.63 and 56 wickets in 68 T20 Internationals. In this way he has 337 international wickets. He has 264 wickets to his name in the domestic circuit. He retired from T20 International in 2018.

In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and decided to bat. However, due to India’s tight bowling, she could only manage 264 runs for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Chasing the target, the Indian team won the match by scoring 266 for 8 wickets in 49.3 overs.

Shafali Verma and Yashika Bhatia scored half-centuries for India. Shafali scored 56 off 91 balls with the help of 7 fours and Yashika scored 64 runs in 69 balls with the help of 9 fours.

Deepti Sharma, who came to bat in the lower order, scored 31 off 30 balls with the help of 3 fours and Sneh Rana scored 30 runs in 27 balls with the help of 5 fours. Jhulan Goswami remained unbeaten on 8 and Meghna Singh scored 2. Smriti Mandhana contributed 22 and skipper Mithali Raj contributed 16 runs.

The special thing is that when India lost the second ODI against Australia, Jhulan was being held responsible for the defeat. In that match, Jhulan failed to handle the pressure in the last over. He bowled two no balls in the 50th over. Australia had to score 275 runs to win that match. The Australian team was under a lot of pressure till the first 25 overs.

Australia needed 13 runs in the last over to win. The ball was in Jhulan’s hand. On the last ball of the match, he needed 3 runs to win. Beth Mooney could not take any run, the Indian team started celebrating the victory, but then the third umpire declared that ball of Jhulan as a no-ball. After this, Beth Mooney gave her team victory by taking 2 runs on the next ball.