INDW vs NZW Mithali Raj Fifty Went In Vain Indian Women Team lost 2nd ODI Kiwi cricketer hit stormy century

Mithali Raj scored a half-century in the second consecutive ODI, but she could not get her team’s victory. He is second only to Amelia Kerr in the list of highest run scorers in this ODI series.

India Women vs New Zealand Women 2ND ODI: The Indian women’s cricket team had to face defeat in the second consecutive ODI against New Zealand. New Zealand beat India by 3 wickets in a match played on 15 February 2022 at the John David Oval ground in Queenstown. With this win, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. Indian captain Milati Raj scored a half-century in the second match as well, but this time also his fifty went in vain.

Mithali Raj scored 59 runs in the first ODI. He played an unbeaten innings of 66 runs in 81 balls with the help of 4 fours in the second ODI. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh also scored fifty for India. She was dismissed for 65 runs in 64 balls. He hit 6 fours and a six during his innings. This was the only six hit by India.

In this match, India won the toss and decided to bat. India scored 270 runs for 6 wickets in 50 overs. Chasing the target, New Zealand won the match by scoring 273 for 7 in 49 overs. Amelia Kerr scored a century for New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr scored 119 runs in 135 balls with the help of 7 fours. Apart from him, Maddy Green scored 52 runs. Amelia was selected player of the match. New Zealand didn’t start well. He lost his 3 wickets for 55 runs in 8.5 overs. After this, Amelia Kerr and Maddie Green took the innings and shared a 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For India, all-rounder Deepti Sharma took 4 wickets for 52 runs in 10 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur also managed to take a wicket. However, it proved to be quite expensive. He conceded 63 runs in 9 overs.