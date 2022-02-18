INDW vs NZW Mithali Raj Lead Indian Team Loss ODI Series New Zealand Takes 3-0 Unbeaten Lead

Mithali Raj Lead Indian Team Lost ODI Series Against New Zealand: The Indian team has got its fourth consecutive defeat on the New Zealand tour. Mithali Raj’s team has lost the series after losing the first three matches of the ODI series. The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Indian women’s team has suffered its fourth consecutive defeat on the New Zealand tour. After the loss in the third ODI, India has also lost the ODI series. New Zealand beat Team India by 3 wickets in the third ODI. The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, India had to face defeat in the only T20 match as well.

At the same time, it has happened in the third ODI after the second ODI that after setting a good target, the team lost the match in the last moments. Today’s match seemed to be going in India’s favor at one point of time, but Lauren Down took one end and snatched the victory from the hands of Mithali Raj’s team. Lauren scored an unbeaten 64 off 52 balls and scored a six in the last over to help the team win the series.

Playing first in this match, India’s team was all out for 279 in 49.3 overs. Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 69. Before him, opener Shefali Verma scored 51 and Sabhinani Meghna scored 61 runs. Both had an opening partnership of 100 runs for the first wicket but the middle order did not get much help.

Captain Mithali Raj had scored half-centuries in the last two matches but today her bat could not do much. At the same time, the succession of Harmanpreet Kaur continued. Smriti Mandhana’s quarantine was over but despite this she did not play today’s match.

Chasing the target of 280 runs, the innings of the hosts was staggered from the start today. After losing two wickets for 14 runs, Amelia Karr (67) and Amy Sutherwaite (59) took the team by adding 103 runs for the third wicket. After this, Maddie Green (24) and Katie Martin (35) played Lauren well and led the team to victory.

The hosts scored 280 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 49.1 overs. Lauren Down, who came with the 50th over, hit a six off the first ball of Deepti Sharma, giving her team an unassailable lead in the series. Jhulan Goswami had laid the foundation of victory for India, but the senior bowler, who brought 49th over in the last, gave 12 runs but destroyed himself.

He took 3 wickets for 2 maidens 35 runs in 9 overs and after the last over his figure crossed 40. New Zealand needed 18 runs in 12 balls and even at that time India seemed to have the upper hand. But India’s best bowler could not get the over as expected and the match slipped from India’s hands. The last two matches of the series will be played on February 22 and 24.