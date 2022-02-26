INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

India Women vs New Zealand Women: The Indian women’s team was successful in winning the last match of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand. They beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. In the match played on the morning of 24 February (Indian time) at the John Davis Oval ground in Queensland, India’s three star batsmen Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored fifty.

The Indian team has defeated New Zealand in One Day International after three years at their home. Earlier, India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ODI match played at Mount Maunganui on 29 January 2019. Since then India has played 6 ODIs in New Zealand till now and won only this time.

In this match, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand scored 251 for 9 in 50 overs. Amelia Kerr scored a half-century for New Zealand. Sophie Devine, Lauren Don and Hayley Jensen scored 34, 30 and 30 respectively.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana took 2 wickets each. Meghna Singh and Poonam Yadav also managed to take one wicket each.

Indian team won the match by making 255 runs for 4 wickets in 46.6 overs. The Indian team has tasted victory for the first time on this tour of New Zealand. For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 71 runs in 84 balls with the help of 9 fours.

Smriti Mandhana was also adjudged player of the match. Apart from Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 63 runs in 66 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 57 off 66 balls with the help of 6 fours.

Chasing the target, the Indian team had a bad start. Shefali Verma was out early. After this Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma took over the innings. Later Harmanpreet Kaur spread her power-hitting skills.

In the end, captain Mithali Raj ensured the team’s victory with an unbeaten half-century. This win is important for the Indian team because it will boost their confidence. He can get the benefit of this in next month’s World Cup.