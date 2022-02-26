Sports

INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Written by admin
INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

INDW vs NZW: Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hits fifty, India Women Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 5th ODI: The Indian team, chasing the target, had a bad start. Shefali Verma was out early. After this Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma took over the innings.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: The Indian women’s team was successful in winning the last match of the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand. They beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. In the match played on the morning of 24 February (Indian time) at the John Davis Oval ground in Queensland, India’s three star batsmen Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored fifty.

The Indian team has defeated New Zealand in One Day International after three years at their home. Earlier, India defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in the ODI match played at Mount Maunganui on 29 January 2019. Since then India has played 6 ODIs in New Zealand till now and won only this time.

In this match, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand scored 251 for 9 in 50 overs. Amelia Kerr scored a half-century for New Zealand. Sophie Devine, Lauren Don and Hayley Jensen scored 34, 30 and 30 respectively.

For India, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana took 2 wickets each. Meghna Singh and Poonam Yadav also managed to take one wicket each.

Indian team won the match by making 255 runs for 4 wickets in 46.6 overs. The Indian team has tasted victory for the first time on this tour of New Zealand. For India, Smriti Mandhana scored 71 runs in 84 balls with the help of 9 fours.

READ Also  Pioli: 10-man Milan showed heart, intensity, passion and belief

Smriti Mandhana was also adjudged player of the match. Apart from Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 63 runs in 66 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 57 off 66 balls with the help of 6 fours.

Chasing the target, the Indian team had a bad start. Shefali Verma was out early. After this Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma took over the innings. Later Harmanpreet Kaur spread her power-hitting skills.

In the end, captain Mithali Raj ensured the team’s victory with an unbeaten half-century. This win is important for the Indian team because it will boost their confidence. He can get the benefit of this in next month’s World Cup.


#INDW #NZW #Mithali #Raj #Smriti #Mandhana #Harmanpreet #Kaur #hits #fifty #India #Women #Beat #Zealand #wickets

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  U.S. fencers wear pink masks to protest against teammate accused of sexual misconduct.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment