INDW vs NZW Smriti Mandhana Missed Only T20 Against New Zealand India Faces Consecutive Fourth Loss

INDW vs NZW Only T20, Smriti Mandhana Misses Out: In the only T20 match against New Zealand, the Indian team went without Smriti Mandhana. In this match, Team India was defeated by the hosts by 18 runs. After this, India has to play a series of 5 ODIs here.

The Indian women’s team started off with a defeat on the New Zealand tour. In the only T20 match, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team had to face defeat by 18 runs. The hosts have won the T20 series of the only match by defeating the team of guests who landed without star batsman Smriti Mandhana. This is India’s fourth consecutive defeat in T20 International matches.

The Indian women’s team had earlier lost two matches in Australia in October 2021 and before that the team had to face defeat in England as well. Playing first in this match, the hosts scored 155 runs in the stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma bowled well for Team India.

Pooja took two wickets for 16 runs in 4 overs with 1 maiden. At the same time, Deepti took two wickets for 26 runs in 4 overs. After this, chasing the target of 156 runs, the start of the Indian team was very slow. In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (26) opened the innings with Shefali Verma (13). Both added 41 runs for the first wicket but played 39 balls for it.

After this, captain Harmanpreet Kaur also could not do much and she scored only 12 runs in 13 balls. 25-year-old Sabhinene Meghna played a daring innings of 37 runs in 30 balls but she could not get her team to victory. Meghna hit 6 fours in this innings. The Indian team could only score 137 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets and fell 18 runs behind the target.

In this match for New Zealand, opener Bates contributed the highest 36 runs in 34 balls. He was followed by captain Devine 31, Maddy Greene 26 and Tahuhu played important innings of 27 runs. In the bowling, Jess Kar, Emilia Kar and Hailey Jansson took 2-2 wickets and showed the Indian team’s batsmen the way to the pavilion.

This is the 9th defeat of the Indian women’s team against New Zealand in T20. This was the 13th T20 International match between the two teams. India has won only four times out of 13. The last time India won was on 27 February 2020 in Melbourne. After T20, both the teams will now play a five-match ODI series from February 12. The ODI series will run till February 24. After that the Women’s ODI World Cup will also be played here from March 4.