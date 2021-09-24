Infiltration attempt: Pakistani terrorists are activating old routes for infiltration, terrorists are trying to infiltrate, Pakistan has misconceptions about old routes

Highlights Attempted infiltration from Rustam Battalion area after a decade and a half

Pakistan has maintained misconceptions about the old ways

The Indian Army strengthens the anti-infiltration grid

New Delhi

The Indian Army on Thursday killed three Pakistani militants who had infiltrated the Rustam Battalion area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. After a decade and a half, terrorists have tried to infiltrate the area. Pakistani terrorists are now trying to activate the old route of infiltration.

The LAC was fenced in 2005. With this, the Indian Army strengthened the anti-infiltration grid. Since then, attempts at terrorist infiltration from the Rustam Battalion area of ​​the Rampur sector have been negligible. The Indian Army post is advantageous in this area, the post is at a height and every movement of terrorists can be monitored from here. Now, after nearly a decade and a half, why have terrorists tried to infiltrate this area?

There was a lot of laughter in the White House, there was a good relationship between PM Modi and President Biden

According to an official, Pakistan has a misconception that the Indian military is not well prepared in areas where infiltration efforts are negligible. However, a successful operation against terrorists in the Rustam Battalion area would have dispelled Pakistan’s misconceptions.

According to intelligence sources, since the beginning of this year, Pakistani military personnel have been meeting locals and guides in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to activate the old infiltration route. The task of finding new avenues of infiltration and how to send terrorists to Kashmir by fleeing from the eyes of the Indian Army begins.

Tikait, Gaurav, Sharjeel … Whose raga? Instead of anger, how appropriate it is to target your Prime Minister on a foreign platform!

Statistics show that in 2018, terrorists attempted to infiltrate 66 times, with 328 terrorists attempting to infiltrate. 32 of them were killed by the Indian Army. About 150 terrorists fled and about 140 terrorists managed to infiltrate. In 2019, the military reported about 40 infiltration attempts.

219 terrorists were trying to break into it. The Indian Army killed 4 terrorists, about 75 escaped and managed to infiltrate about 141 terrorists. Last year, due to the corona, intrusion attempts were reduced, but still 9 intrusion attempts were reported. 19 terrorists were killed, about 30 terrorists escaped and about 50 terrorists managed to cross the Line of Control. Terrorists have tried to infiltrate half a dozen times so far this year, four terrorists have been killed and about three have fled.