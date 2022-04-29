Infinix Hot 11 2022 smartphone launched at Rs 8999 with 5000mAh Battery in India

Another smartphone has been launched in India at an affordable price, which customers can buy at Rs.8,999. Regarding the battery of this phone, it has been claimed by the company that it will run for 22 hours without a break in a single charge. During this, there will be no problem like hit in it. Infinix Hot 11 2022 comes with hole punch display design.

This phone comes with dual rear cameras, which are powered by octa-core Unisoc SoC. This phone is paired with 64GB of onboard storage. The phone can give talktime backup of up to 22 hours on 4G network.

These phones will collide

Infinix Hot 11 was launched last year but its upgraded version was introduced on Friday. The Infinix Hot 11 2022 competes with many smartphones after offering it at an affordable price. Which includes Realme C31, Poco M3 and Redmi 10 smartphones.

Price and Availability

The price of Infinix Hot 11 2022 in India has been given at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It offers only one variant and this smartphone comes in Aurora Green, Polar Black, Sunset Gold colours. It will be made available for sale through Flipkart from April 22. However, it has been said by the company that this is the initial price and it can be changed in the coming time.

Let us know that last year Infinix Hot 11 was also introduced for Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and along with Infinix Hot 11S for Rs 10,999.

Specification

Infinix Hot 11 2022 smartphone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 on top. This phone has a 6.7-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a dual camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 lens aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor while 8-megapixel is provided for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Talking about the onboard sensor, it has an accelerometer, ambient light and proximity sensor, comes with a side mount fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging.