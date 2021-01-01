Infinix hot 11s launch and specification: Equipped with 50MP triple rear camera Infinix Hot 11S is coming to India this day, the features will drive you crazy
Highlights
- The Infinix Hot 11S will be launched in India
- Will knock on September 17th
- Will be equipped with a 50MP camera
Infinix Hot 11S Details:
The phone will be available on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The company has given this information through its Twitter handle. In addition, an official teaser of the phone has also been released.
Features of Infinix Hot 11S:
Not all the specifications of this phone are given, but information about its processor, rear camera is definitely made available. Infinix has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It will come with a 50 megapixel primary rear camera. This information is derived from the teaser image. The phone will be given a triple rear camera. The phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Also, a 6.82-inch FHD + display will be offered. So far these features have been confirmed.
The phone also appeared on Google Play Console some time ago. As per the information given here, the Infinix Hot 11S can be offered with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also have a 90Hz FHD + display. Screen size information not available. 18W fast charging support is available in the phone. A 6000 mAh battery can also be provided. It can be made available in green, purple and polar black.
