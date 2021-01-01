Infinix hot 11s launch and specification: Equipped with 50MP triple rear camera Infinix Hot 11S is coming to India this day, the features will drive you crazy

New Delhi. The Infinix Hot 11S will launch in India on September 17. The company itself has announced the launch of this phone in India. The company tweeted from its official Twitter handle that the phone will be launched on September 17th. The Infinix Hot 11S smartphone will be an upgraded version of the Infinix Hot 10S. It has been launched in May 2021. The Infinix Hot 11S will feature a number of features similar to the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime. Both have a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and a 50-megapixel rear camera. So let’s find out what else can be offered in Infinix Hot 11S.



Infinix Hot 11S Details:

The phone will be available on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The company has given this information through its Twitter handle. In addition, an official teaser of the phone has also been released.

Features of Infinix Hot 11S:

Not all the specifications of this phone are given, but information about its processor, rear camera is definitely made available. Infinix has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. It will come with a 50 megapixel primary rear camera. This information is derived from the teaser image. The phone will be given a triple rear camera. The phone will come with a 5000 mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Also, a 6.82-inch FHD + display will be offered. So far these features have been confirmed.

The phone also appeared on Google Play Console some time ago. As per the information given here, the Infinix Hot 11S can be offered with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also have a 90Hz FHD + display. Screen size information not available. 18W fast charging support is available in the phone. A 6000 mAh battery can also be provided. It can be made available in green, purple and polar black.

