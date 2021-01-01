Infinix hot 11s launch date in India: Another cheap phone is coming on September 17, Infinix Hot 11S will have this processor, see also details

Handset maker Infinix will soon launch its new smartphone Infinix Hot 11S for consumers in the Indian market, the company’s latest phone will be launched on September 17. The upcoming Infinix mobile phone is an upgrade of the company’s Infinix Hot 10S which was launched last year. Before the official launch, the company has confirmed some special features of the phone.

Infinix Hot 11S features

It has been confirmed by tweeting from Infinix India’s official Twitter account that customers will get MediaTek Helio G88 SoC for speed and multitasking in the upcoming Infinix phone. Note that this chipset has also been used in the recently launched Redmi 10 Prime.

Also read-Redmi’s cheap TWS earbuds with design similar to airpods, battery life up to 20 hours, see price

It is learned about this budget smartphone that the phone will be available for sale on e-commerce site Flipkart after its launch on September 17th. It was also recently revealed that the phone will be given a 50MP primary camera sensor and this will be the company’s first phone to have this sensor.

Looking at the back panel of the phone that appears in the tweet, it is known that given the three cameras on the back, it is expected that the phone will feature ultra-wide, macro and depth camera sensors. In addition, there is also a fingerprint sensor for security near the camera module.

Also read-If you are bothered by automatic updates in Windows 10, disable it like this, learn the step-by-step process

Infinix Hot 11S Features: Infinix Mobile View Details (Photo: Twitter / Infinix)

Currently, the company has not shared any information about the battery capacity of the Infinix Hot 11S, but it is expected that the phone will feature a 6000 mAh battery, besides the phone will support 18W fast charge via USB Type-C. .

Also read-Get ready, you will get these features on September 8 with cheap Oppo Enco Buds, 24 hours battery life

Three color variants of the phone, Purple, Green and Polar Black can be launched. Alternatively dual speaker setup with DTS is available. Screen size, selfie camera, RAM and storage details are yet to be revealed.

See full details